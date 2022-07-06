Yarrow Brown joined Housing North on May 4, 2020. She worked 12 years for the Leelanau Conservancy, 15 years for a non-profit, and did private consulting. She is a member of the Cleveland Township Planning Commission and has represented the Leelanau Conservancy on the Leelanau Clean Water Board for more than a decade. She lives in Leelanau County and owns a 13-acre farm with her husband and daughter.