It’s a big year for housing as the Housing Michigan Coalition bills are at a critical point. We need you to help make sure this pending legislation that passed the state Senate and is being debated in the House of Representatives is passed in 2022, creating new opportunities for our workforce housing efforts to move forward.
Here’s a summary of the four bills:
- SB 362 – Attainable Housing Facilities Act (Sen. Winnie Brinks)
- SB 422 – Residential Facilities Exemption (Sen. Ken Horn)
- SB 432 – PILOTS for Housing (Sen. Wayne Schmidt)
- SB 364 – Neighborhood Enterprise Zone Expansion (Sen. Jeremy
- Moss)
The steps needed to cross the finish line include passage from the state House, a concurrence vote in the Senate to approve House changes and ultimately Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature. It’s important for us to contact as many Representatives as you know or are in your network and urge them to push the Speaker of the House and Majority Floor Leader for quick passage.
These bills stem from years of feedback from stakeholders and people struggling to develop missing middle homes and attainable housing for Northwest Michigan’s workforce. They are designed to bring a much-desired level of local control and the needed tools for our municipalities to stimulate workforce housing development.
In our rural communities, many villages and townships don’t have the same tools and resources available to bring attainable housing to their communities as more-populated regions. Most are not part of CORE (Community Organized Relief Efforts) or have Neighborhood Enterprise Zones. They lack staff capacity or resources to become Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) or meet the walking score for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. These are great programs, but we need these four bills to make progress in our rural communities around housing, which is now at a crisis point.
The PILOT bill for example is a huge option for our local governments, which would help significantly with a multi-family housing project in Petoskey known as the Lofts at Lumber Square. The proposal was not approved for a 60-unit LIHTC project in 2020 for which a PILOT was approved. Since then the local Community Foundation is spearheading the effort and working with the developer — thankfully they’re still interested — to purchase the property. To make the project pencil out, and make the units as affordable as possible, they still need to negotiate a PILOT with the City of Petoskey. However, they can’t legally do so. The PILOTS for Housing Bill would open the door for this private-public-philanthropic partnership to bring 60 much-needed housing units to Petoskey. It’s a tool we could use right now to make an immediate impact.
The expansion of Neighborhood Enterprise Zones (NEZ) is also an important tool. This bill would extend the opportunity for NEZs to all Michigan cities, villages and townships, which is not currently available. I often meet with our business partners and can see the strain of the pandemic on their businesses and the stress of having to find housing for their employees — on top of everything else they are dealing with. Local small business owners at 9 Bean Rows, Cherry Republic and Short’s Brewery are going to extensive measures to keep their doors open — most recently Short’s purchased the Bellaire Inn to provide transitional housing for employees. Both Cherry Republic and 9 Bean Rows are investing in housing on their own dime to support their employees.
Even with such efforts, right now it’s almost impossible to build housing that is affordable to the majority of our workforce in Northwest Michigan where they’re paying less than 30 percent of their income for housing. Without these bills, we will be unable to move the needle on housing, creating further strain on our regional economy.
These bills are our best option to fulfill the work Housing North and our partners have done over the last four years to remove the barriers to housing, and ensure our communities are ready to embrace these tools.
We are seeing growing local support for the Housing Ready Program in places like Manistee and Leelanau counties. It’s critical to moving forward on housing and allowing our communities to be competitive for developers and housing opportunities.
As we enter election season we hope you’ll support candidates who understand the critical nature of our regional housing market and commit to finding solutions. We encourage readers to ask candidates for their thoughts on our housing situation and if they support the work of organizations like Housing North and others.
