The development of attainable housing across Michigan took a major step forward this month through a state legislative package designed to spur workforce housing projects, thanks to the work of Housing North and the Michigan Housing Coalition.
But what now? What does this mean for housing? When will it be official and how do we use it in our communities and encourage support for housing?
First a bit of background.
The housing bills were drafted after Housing North and partners in the Michigan Housing Coalition collected extensive input from stakeholders, local officials and others on ways to develop “missing middle” housing opportunities targeting the regional workforce. The four bills were crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development in areas including land use, financing and taxation.
These bills are incredibly important for Michigan’s working residents and their families faced with the difficult challenge to find safe and secure housing they can afford. The legislation gives communities, housing developers and project financiers tools to significantly expand our area’s housing stock to grow our workforce and strengthen our regional economy. They include:
- Establishment of Attainable Housing Districts that offer tax incentives for housing developments targeting income-qualified households, including dormant properties previously used as commercial or industrial sites. It allows local governments to create an “attainable housing district” where property owners can apply for partial tax exemptions if they meet certain affordability criteria determined by local governments.
- Creating Residential Facility Exemptions offering specific tax exemptions for income-eligible housing. Through a 3-step process, local governments can establish residential facility districts offering tax abatements for qualified facilities. It enables renovation and expansion of aging residential units, and assists in the building of new residential units in these districts.
- Expanding PILOT — or Payment in Lieu of Taxes — pacts with local governments for projects dedicated to long-term workforce housing. Governments can support workforce housing developments by approving a PILOT ordinance allowing property owners a set service charge instead of ad valorem taxes.
- Expansion of the state’s Neighborhood Enterprise Zone (NEZ) legislation offering financial incentives for creation of workforce housing. NEZs provide for development and rehabilitation of residential housing. They’ve been used to support investment in infill revitalization for owner-occupied housing and mixed-use buildings in certain Michigan cities since 1992. It includes condominiums and two-family homes if they are homestead facilities.
As many of you know, we need more homes priced below $200,000 or rental units costing under $1,000 per month. Available housing stock also remains stagnant while seasonal housing units and short-term rental conversions continue to grow, also limiting housing options for the region’s workforce.
The statewide effort through the Michigan Housing Coalition — which includes more than 60 organizations — was instrumental in creating the housing bills and the advocacy work to gain their approval.
Without the guidance of the Executive Team comprised of Housing North, the Home Builders Association of Michigan, the Grand Rapids Chamber, Housing Next and the Michigan Municipal League, these bills wouldn’t have gotten over the line. The Coalition launched the initiative almost two years ago, and Housing North is grateful for its bi-partisan support in both the state House and Senate.
With state House approval (the Senate signed off last year), the bills go back for a Senate concurrence vote then to the Governor for formal approval. Thanks to everyone who addressed state lawmakers over the last few years, but especially these last few weeks on the acute need for the housing legislation — specifically across the rural areas of Northwest Michigan.
So now what? How do we make sure our communities can use these tools? Our Housing Ready staff and team can help. We’re updating the Housing Ready checklist and making sure we support those units of government wanting to encourage housing and learn more.
For example, we can share sample PILOT ordinances and housing projects that used this tool.
We’re planning workshops and learning sessions to explain how it’s used with housing and other community development projects. More communities can now embrace NEZs or establish districts to help them revitalize, including commercial and housing rehabilitation. These tools combined with new state programs will make a huge impact in our region.
But we still need to advocate for housing, and for you to show up and say ‘yes’ — to be a YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard). Help us work on housing opportunity maps and focus on areas where there’s infrastructure to assure housing is built at an affordable rate for our community.
To learn more, sign up on our website to help us track local advocacy efforts and access any resources you need. Be a proud housing advocate and help spread the word about these new tools.
