It was an honor to serve on a panel at the Building Michigan Community conference in Lansing last month featuring author Jenny Schuetz, discussing her book “Fixer Upper” and how it relates to our upcoming work with the statewide housing plan.
Yes, we have our first statewide housing plan for Michigan (https://www.michigan.gov/mshda/developers/statewide-housing-plan) and an opportunity for our region to create our own plan. More to come on this, but for now it is important to highlight a few key points from “Fixer Upper.”
It is a must-read book if you are interested in solutions to our housing challenges. What I appreciated — aside from how well it is written — are the solutions offered in each of the chapters. Some we are already working on in Northwest Michigan.
“Chapter 1 — Housing sits at the intersection of several complex systems.”
We know inherently that “quality healthy stable housing is an essential human need.” The book reminds us: “All society benefits from enabling children to grow up in high-quality neighborhoods in families without undue financial stress.”
There are four key points on what a well-functioning housing system looks like:
- We need to produce enough housing on the national and regional level.
- Location matters. Build housing where people want to live. “Within urban cities, some new housing should be added in the neighborhood with the highest demand.”
- We need a diversity of housing at a variety of price points. “Markets should provide a diverse set of housing choices that match household budgets and preferences.”
- We need housing for everyone. “Regardless of the income — ALL people can afford decent quality stable housing in a healthy community.”
“Chapter 2 — Build more housing where people want to live.”
“Land is expensive where people want to live. To make housing in desirable areas cheaper, use less land per home.” This speaks to some of the ideas in the house ready checklist as well as missing middle housing. And we should highlight our many communities already making those changes. Cleveland Township in Leelanau County is allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Emmet County and the City of Frankfort have incorporated changes that allow for higher density, ADUs and encourage more workforce housing.
In “Chapter 7 — Overcoming the limits of localism,” the author expresses concern over local governments exercising too much control over how much housing can be built. And how often those with the loudest voices in the room also have the most resources. Two clear principles for better land-use practices are offered pointing out many variations in how they can be implemented. First, each jurisdiction should allow a diverse range of structural types and home sizes. Secondly, the development process should be simpler, shorter and more transparent.
How to do it? One way is to increase density by relaxing zoning restrictions on housing density. We also need to re-think building codes and be creative- for example, remove restrictions that require full kitchens and separate bathrooms for every household. We can also encourage our local governments to support modular and manufactured homes and remove the regulatory barriers to that housing. I would add including better financing opportunities for manufactured homes if they truly are built to last and with the same products as a stick-built home and offering competitive mortgage rates for manufactured homes.
Schuetz suggests localities should target better housing outcomes — not just better policies — including increasing the number of homes and their diversity while lowering costs. This reduces the point of entry into a community. Allowing a range of housing within a community helps the larger regional economy. This is something we all need to think about. More diversity in a community bolsters the opportunities for the economy and its residents to thrive.
We are a place people want to live, a place people are moving to, and a place people want to visit. This is not going to change. If we embrace the challenge, plan for it and create a place for everyone to be successful, we’ll see positive returns on this investment.
According to the book, “The lack of decent quality stable housing does not just harm poor families.
If the United States wants to have a healthy, well-educated productive workforce 20 years from now, then investing in better quality living environments for children today is an economic necessity.”
We can do this in northwest Michigan and Housing North is here to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.