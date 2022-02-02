When it comes to building a home, a diverse box of tools is needed to create a quality product.
In terms of creating expanded housing opportunities across our region, we’re starting to see tangible progress through a host of new housing tools impacting land-use, taxation and financing that are tearing down some of traditional barriers to workforce housing development.
Yet we have work to do to help our units of government realize the benefit of these tools.
Among the tools gaining momentum in our area is the Community Land Trust — or CLT. It’s a type of shared-equity home ownership program which provides affordable home ownership opportunities to lower- to moderate-income households — and more recently even those making up to 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
Renowned Leelanau County winemaker and community leader Larry Mawby recently made news for his efforts in creating Peninsula Housing, a nonprofit CLT organization starting in Leelanau, which also will serve other counties in the region. I have had many questions recently about CLT’s and what Peninsula Housing will do that is different from Housing North or from Habitat for Humanity or Homestretch. My answer is that Peninsula Housing is one part of the solution, a nonprofit partner that is hoping to create in housing that is affordable in perpetuity.
Community Land Trusts are governed by a board of CLT residents, locals and other public representatives who create homes that remain permanently affordable, creating ownership opportunities for generations of lower-income families. They also can be housed within a unit of government, or cover a specific area — such as the recently formed Frankfort Area Community Land Trust.
In a typical project, a family or individual purchases a house that sits on land owned by a Community Land Trust. The price is more affordable because the homeowner is buying only the house, not the land. The homeowners lease the land from the CLT in a long-term renewable lease. When ready to sell, the homeowners agree to a restricted sale price to keep it affordable.
In exchange for the opportunity to own and build wealth from a home purchased at a discounted price, the household agrees to restrictions on its financial returns at resale. This helps the homes remain permanently affordable, helping multiple generations of families attain home ownership.
While these are still relatively new tools for workforce housing development, the early returns for their success are very encouraging.
According to data compiled in southwest Michigan, 70 percent of shared equity homeowners are first-time home buyers. Home foreclosure is almost non-existent for CLT homeowners, and 60 percent use their earned equity to eventually purchase a market-rate home.
Since 2000, the share of minority-owned CLT homeowners increased 30 percent. Some 95 percent of shared-equity program homes are priced at 30 percent of monthly income for 80 percent AMI households — right in the wheelhouse of the traditional definition for “affordable” housing.
The positive impact of Community Land Trusts can also be leveraged with other evolving initiatives including a new tool called Land Bank 2.0. This involves a partnership with a Land Bank Authority (7 of our 10 counties have an LBA), a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (there are several BRAs in our region) and a Community Land Trust. Some examples have been completed in Michigan and more projects are looking to use these tools. Even high-cost areas like Mackinac Island are utilizing creative financing to develop workforce housing projects.
These and other tools are critical in the effort to expand housing opportunities across our region.
But just as important is the advocacy work of area residents, community leaders and state and local officials to advance the need for housing projects that offer an affordability component in perpetuity.
You can learn more about these and other available tools — and projects where they’re being utilized — by visiting the Housing North website at www.housingnorth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.