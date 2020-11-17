TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan workers who were temporarily laid off because of pandemic-related measures, went back to work, but are again laid off can reopen the earlier claim to receive more benefits.
Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency released guidance Tuesday that tells affected workers to reopen their existing account rather than open a fresh claim.
“Michiganders who were on unemployment, went back to work, and are now temporarily unemployed again due to COVID-19 can reopen their claim online,” a release stated.
Laid-off workers can use the same MiLogin and MiWAM username and password they used earlier in the pandemic.
