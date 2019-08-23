GRAND RAPIDS — A national restaurant chain known for staying open 24 hours has been forced to close its doors for a majority of the day.
Denny’s at 878 Munson Ave. in Traverse City has been open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about three weeks, according to Amicus Management, the Grand Rapids company that operates the diner.
The restaurant even closed for the weekend of Aug. 10-11.
The reduction in hours was attributed to one thing: staffing.
Amicus Management President Dan Yeomans said reducing hours of the Traverse City location was not the preferred option, but was necessary to provide adequate training for second-shift staff that has recently been hired.
“It was a difficult decision,” Yeomans said. “We had to kind of rip the Band-Aid off. ... I think it was the right thing to do.”
Networks Northwest reported there were 4,310 online ads in July in the 10-county region covered by Northwest Michigan Works. More than 10 percent of those posted online openings, 440, were in food service. It was the fourth-largest category of job openings, trailing behind sales and related jobs, administrative support and heath care practitioners.
“This is a strong industry and remains a strong industry in our region,” said Lisa Schut, regional operations manager for Northwest Michigan Works.
The number of online ads was up from 3,460 in July 2018. Food service openings jumped from 300 to 440 from 2018.
“It’s a tough industry,” Schut said. “It’s certainly an area that is experiencing growth. It’s great for job seekers, bad for employers.”
Amicus Management officials said training new Denny’s restaurant employees is more time consuming to deliver the corporate philosophy and to get accustomed to its extensive menu.
“We are in the process of training that (second-shift) staff,” Yeomans said.
Yeomans said the additional shift should allow the Traverse City location to be open until midnight the week after Labor Day.
“My goal is to have extended hours within the next two weeks,” said Amicus Management Project Director Jody Sprite.
The Traverse City Denny’s restaurant opened in 2016. According to the Denny’s website, there are 19 locations in Michigan, but none north of the Grand Rapids area.
JDJ Hospitality, which operated seven Denny’s in Michigan, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2018. Yeomans said Amicus Management was named a receiver of five Denny’s locations, including the Traverse City store, in Kent County Circuit Court on Feb 13.
Yeomans said staffing problems at the Traverse City Denny’s began with “visa issues with seasonal workers from Jamaica.” He said a similar problem that also plagued businesses on Mackinac Island.
Yeomans said one manager quit and another was terminated in early June.
“We were just running with one manager for a real long time,” Yeomans said.
In a recent visit to the area, Sprite noted Denny’s isn’t the only hospitality business that is looking for additional employees.
“There’s a lot of Help Wanted signs up in Traverse City,” she said.
“The issue could be potentially larger,” Schut said. “Not all the jobs open are put online.”
Yeomans said Denny’s is moving toward extending its hours to midnight in the coming weeks and will “get it back to 24 hours” in the future. Yeomans said that open jobs include management positions at the Traverse City diner.
“We are hiring for all positions,” Sprite said.
