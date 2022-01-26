TRAVERSE CITY — The first iteration of the three-part Women in Business Webinar Series, in 2021, was offered in a sort of à la carte style.
Traverse Connect wants participants in the 2022 version of the series to digest all the information on productive habits, leadership skills and personal development as part of a single class. The bi-weekly series begins on Feb. 3.
Fees for the 2022 Women in Business Webinar Series is $150 for Traverse Connect investors and $195 for all others. The price is good for all three of the hour-long sessions.
“This is structured to be more of a series,” said Anchorlight Creative Founder and CEO Sabrina Morrice, who is back to facilitate the series along with the company’s Director of Innovation, Annie Zimmerman. “It builds upon the previous one. We want women to go through all three because it all goes into a bigger picture that we’re weaving.
“Having the three together gives us time to explore the topic as a group. The women also form sort of a cohort and go throughout the sessions together.”
The inaugural Women in Business series in 2021 was held May 27, June 1 and June 29. Between 7-12 people attended each session. The response to the 2022 version has exceeded those numbers.
“We already have 24 registered and we’re starting a wait list at 26,” said Brenda McClellan, director of investor engagement for Traverse Connect. “We’re excited about this. That tells us there is a need for programming to help with upscaling and professional development in our region.”
Participants can register for the webinar series at https://tinyurl.com/WIBWebinars2022. After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email the Zoom link for this series.
Those who end up on the wait list won’t need to be on it for long. Traverse Connect debuted a Women in Business Book Club in 2021, which offered “Nine Lies About Work” by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall in the spring and “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday” by Jay Shetty in the fall.
The 2022 Book Club is scheduled for May 3.
“We do have plans to offer our Women in Business Book Club again in the spring,” Morrice said. “There are women in business leadership programming coming if this doesn’t work in their schedule.”
Morrice said the decision to offer the 2022 webinars as a package was an easy one to make. The 2021 participants essentially ‘asked’ for it to be a series and responded accordingly with 2022 registrations.
“Part of being a marketer at Anchorlight is our responses both incoming and outgoing,” Morrice said. “We had fair to good participation in the spring, but we also realized we had people sign up for multiples sessions right off the bat.”
Another lesson Morrice said Anchorlight Creative learned from the inaugural series was to make the presentations shorter. Each of the hour sessions will consist of a 20-minute presentation, leaving plenty of time for group exercises “to help you build in real-time on the material presented,” according to a Traverse Connect release.
“Our presentations were a little longer (last year),” Morrice said. “Something we find with our clients that really resonates is to do live exercises. As we say, ‘Do the work’ around more of how the topics relate to their lives and work experiences.”
Each of the sessions features a different topic.
- Feb. 3: Personal Development is Leadership Development
- Feb. 17: Overcoming Leadership Obstacles in the Workplace
- March 3: Putting it Together: Integrating Habits for Lasting Change
