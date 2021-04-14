TRAVERSE CITY — This is more than your average book club.
The first line in a release announcing a new offering from Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative wants to make that point clear.
The Women in Business Book Club series kicks off this spring with “Nine Lies About Work” by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall. The book club will be a three-part series with sessions scheduled for May 4, June 1 and June 15.
The book club will be facilitated by Anchorlight Creative founder and CEO Sabrina Morris and Lead Small Business Strategist Annie Zimmerman, the former owner of One Oak Bride in Traverse City.
The idea behind the Women in Business Book Club is to create a free and open dialog, according to Traverse Connect Director of Investor Engagement Brenda McLellan.
“I’m pretty excited about this,” McLellan said. “When women get together, it’s different than when mixed groups are together. We want to create an open concept and allow for conversations about women in leadership and women in business.”
The Women in Business Book Club will meet in three sessions. The virtual Zoom sessions begin at noon and should run between 1-1½ hours, McLellan said.
The first session on May 4 is a workshop with a live exercise.
The second session on June 1 may run a little longer, McLellan said. The middle session features a book talk with special guest Jillian Manning, the executive director of the National Writer Series.
The book club series concludes with a roundtable discussion and implementation on June 15.
McLellan said the Women in Business Book Club begins with a unique book with a distinctive take on the workplace.
“It’s this look at how we work differently and the different ways people are managed,” McLellan said.
A second Women in Business Book Club is already scheduled for later this year. It will likely be a similar format with a different book, McClellan said.
“This is the first one,” she said. “We’re offering this one in the spring and another one in the fall.
“I’m really looking forward to how this book club goes.”
The Women in Business Book Club is $215 for Traverse Connect members (investors) and $265 for all others. Registration includes an electronic workbook.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/WIBBC.
Those registering by April 16 at 5 p.m. will be guaranteed a copy of “Nine Lies About Work.” The book will be held for pickup at Traverse Connect at 202 E. Grandview Parkway.
Registration will continue through April 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.