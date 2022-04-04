TRAVERSE CITY — If poet Robert Frost is right that "good fences make good neighbors," then good boundaries are bound to make good business women.
Published in 2021, "Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself" by Nedra Glover Tawwab is the title for the Spring 2022 Women in Business Book Club Series from Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative.
The four-part series begins on May 3.
"This was one of the best books I read last year," Anchorlight Creative founder and CEO Sabrina Morrice said. "This book is unique because .... it talks about not only the boundaries at work, but also those with kids and other aspects of our family life and how each can be an asset or an obstacle.
"I think it's a great, well-rounded book."
Morrice and Anchorlight Creative Chief Operating Officer Annie Zimmerman will again facilitate the third iteration of the Women in Business Book Club Series. The event will feature in-person events at Traverse Connect, located at 202 E. Grandview Parkway, on May 3, 17 and 24 and a virtual gathering May 10 featuring Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.
Each session is scheduled to run from noon to 1:15 p.m.
"This is the first one we've had that wasn't strictly a Zoom virtual book club," Traverse Connect Director of Investor Engagement Brenda McLellan said. "We're going to be in person. We're having four sessions and three will be in-person."
The book club series began in spring of 2021 with "Nine Lies About Work" by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall. The second selection of the book club, in the fall of 2021, was "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday" by Jay Shetty.
Morrice said each of the first two Women in Business Book Club selections focused on a particular subject.
"We did books in the past that flipped between more business and leadership development and more personal development," she said. "This is a book I figure could fit into both categories."
In addition to being the first Book Club series with in-person gatherings, the Spring 2022 event is the first to feature four sessions instead of three.
The first session on May 3 is a kickoff meeting and live workshop, followed on May 10 by Shamroe and a live workshop. "Book Talk Part One: Discussion and Paint Points" is the title of the May 17 event. The series concludes on May 24 "Book Talk Part Two: Takeaways & Implementation."
"We decided to have four meetings just based on conversations we had in previous book clubs and also having it meet in person," McClellan said. "We thought it would be more fulfilling for our participants."
Morrice said the fourth session was also important because "Set Boundaries, Find Peace" comes with its own workbook.
"We will learn together how renowned therapist and relationship expert, Nedra Glover Tawwab, navigates setting and implementing strong boundaries to foster healthier personal and professional relationships," the Traverse Connect release said. "With help from her 200-page workbook, we will create custom exercises to identify paint points, along with real ways to implement changes in your life.
"We also will be facilitating live discussions with topics such as burnout and asserting our needs with confidence."
The inaugural Women in Business Book Club featured 13 participants, one more than the initial cap. The Fall 2021 series also reached the maximum of 12 participants.
The cap for the Spring 2022 event is 18.
"Every session we have sold out and we expect this one to sell out as well," Morrice said. "We did want to increase it a bit for in-person."
But even allowing additional participants, Morrice said it's important to keep the session sizes smaller.
"Even in spite of it being in person, I would rather have two sessions and do one on a Tuesday and one on a Thursday than facilitate one that's too big," she said. "Participants don't get speaking opportunities and camaraderie that we have in a small group."
Cost for the Women in Business Book Club Series is $275, $220 for Traverse Connect investors. Registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/WIBBCSpring22. Additional information also is available by sending an email to brenda.mclellan@traverseconnect.com.
Those registering by April 25 will ensure receiving a copy of the book. McClellan said there are other options for those who miss the deadline, but still want to attend the series.
"Horizon Books has some in stock so for people who sign up after April 25, they'll still have some books available," McClellan said.
McClellan said five people registered for the Women in Business Book Club series as of April 4. She said three of those five were those who had participated in previous events.
"We're excited," McClellan said. "Having Anchorlight Creative facilitate this Book Club for us has allowed us to to take our Women in Business programming to a whole new level."
