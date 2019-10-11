KALAMAZOO — Traverse City Central graduate Brennan Baybeck will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award on Oct. 11 from Western Michigan University’s Department of Business Information Systems.
The award “is the highest alumni career honor that the department bestows,” according to a release from WMU.
Baybeck works for the Oracle Corporation in Denver. He is the vice president for security risk management and global customer support services.
In his position at Oracle, Baybeck is part of a team that works on Information Technology security risk management. That division at Oracle is one of the largest lines of business at the company, according to the release.
Baybeck is active with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. He currently serves as the chair for the ISACA International Board of Directors.
Baybeck has more than 25 years of experience in IT security, risk, governance, audit and consulting. He has held leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, StorageTek, Qwest Communications and also worked an information security risk consulting director for a services firm.
Baybeck earned his undergraduate degree in computer information systems from WMU’s Haworth College of Business in 1992.
