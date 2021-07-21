SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms is in the running for the 2021 title in USA Today’s annual 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The 160-acre property south of Suttons Bay was named Best Wine Hotel in 2020. Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula and Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake are also among the 20 finalists, selected by editors and travel experts.
Voting for the top 20 nominees can be done online once per day per category at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-country-hotel-2021/. Voting closes Aug. 2 at noon.
"Chateau Chantal, located just north of Traverse City, combines a vineyard and winery with a luxurious B&B lodging," the description read for the online contest. "All suites and rooms have exceptional views of vineyards or Grand Traverse Bay, many with private patios or balconies, and many rooms include wet bars and whirlpool tubs. The inn’s amenities include fireplaces and sitting areas, plus an exceptional breakfast."
The description of The Inn at Black Star Farms and Hotel Walloon were just as flattering.
"The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails," the USAToday nomination read. "Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting."
"This boutique hotel in northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century," the description of Charlevoix County's Hotel Walloon read. "Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region."
Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said the staff deserves credit for the repeat nomination.
"We are honored to be nominated again and humbled to be in the company of the other stunning properties in California, Oregon, New York, and Texas wine countries," Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said in a release. "We have an incredibly dedicated and hard-working team at the Inn who have made guest satisfaction their No. 1 goal.
"This second nomination by our guests speaks highly to the experiences they are all a part of delivering."
Woods Restaurant inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is one of the nominees for Best Hotel Restaurant. A complete list of current contests is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/.
