TRAVERSE CITY — Free tickets for the June 14 premiere of a TV program about the wine scene in the region are now available at the State Theatre box office or online.
Show time for the nationwide premiere of “Wine First” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. A panel of local participants will talk about their experience with the production after the showing of “Wine First.” A Norway-based television production company visited the region in 2022.
“The program attempts to find local ingredients that can be matched with local wines to create a food combination prepared by a local chef,” according to a release from Traverse City Tourism. “Ultimately the program puts the primary emphasis on the wine.
The show airs next month on several public television stations. Show hosts include sommeliers Liora Levi and Maya Samuelson and food enthusiast Yolanda Ano, according to the release.
“We absolutely dare to compare the quality of northern Michigan wines with some of the finest regions around the country,” Traverse Wine Coast President Sherri Campbell-Fenton of Black Star Farms said in the release. “When you pair our wines with fresh local food, the region’s expression of unique and special flavor profiles from our vineyards and terroir truly shine.”
Show hosts tasted wines from from Chateau Chantal, Brys Estate and Black Star Farms. They selected one wine from each location and had Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Executive Chef of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Auston Minnich “prepare a meal around the wine using key local ingredients,” according to the release.
“We were able to showcase this extraordinary region to a huge audience,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the release. “The hosts knew practically nothing about this area when they first arrived. By the time they left they had a tremendous appreciation for the beauty of the region and the quality of the wines.”
Production of “Wine First” was supported in part through Pure Michigan and Traverse City Tourism. More information is available at http://www.traversecity.com./
