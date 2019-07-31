From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A number of wines from northwest Lower Michigan rated well in the July issue of Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Nearly 100 Michigan wines were reviewed by the publication. The mostly online reviews were for a print article on the industry.
According to winemag.com, two local wineries scored 91 points in the Wine Enthusiast Magazine ratings: Verterra’s 2017 Dry Riesling, from Leelanau County, and Left Foot Charley’s 2016 Seventh Hill Farm Riesling, from Old Mission Peninsula.
Bel Lago earned a pair of 90-point ratings with its 2016 Pinot Noir and its 2017 Brut Auxerrois.
Left Foot Charley scored 90 points for its 2017 Le Caban Riesling. Also earning 90 points in the rating was Brys Estate for its 2016 Estate Grown Reserve Riesling, Mawby NV Talismon Traditional Method Brut Sparkling and Shady Lane 2016 Pomeranz Riesling.
Scoring 89 points were Boathouse Vineyards 2016 Boathouse Red, Brengeman Brothers 2012 Estate Grown Crain Hill Vineyards Dry Riesling, Chateau Chantal NV Dry Naughty Red, Good Harbor 2017 Chardonnay, Leelanau Cellars 2016 Merlot, Left Foot Charley 2017 Dry Riesling, Mari 2017 Jamieson Vineyard Cabernet Franc and Verterra 2017 Pinot Grigio.
Verterra scored 88 points with its 2017 Unoaked Chardonnay, 2017 Chaos Sparkling Rosé and 2017 Pinot Blanc. Bel Largo scored 88 points with a trio as well with its 2016 Auxerrois, 2017 Moreno Block Auxerrois and 2017 Pinot Grigio-Chardonnay.
Also scoring 88 points were Aurora 2016 Blaufränkisch, Big Little 2017 Anton Vineyard Dune Climb Sauvignon Blanc, Boathouse Vineyards 2018 Pinot Grigio, Bonobo 2017 Cabernet Franc, Bowers Harbor 2017 Block 11 Riesling and 2016 Blanc de Blanc Cuvée Evan Chardonnay, Brys 2017 Estate Grown Dry Riesling, Chateau Chantal NV Celebrate Brut Sparkling, Ciccone 2017 Estate Bottled Riesling, Good Harbor 2017 Sparkling Grüner Veltliner, Hawthorne 2016 Gamay and 2016 Region Vineyard Barrel Reserve Auxerrois, Laurentide 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, Left Foot Charley 2017 Island View Vineyard Pinot Blanc, Mawby 2012 CA Brut Traditional Method Sparkling, Rove 2017 Sauvignon Blanc and 2016 Pinot Noir and Shady Lane 2016 Estate Grown Cabernet Franc.
More than 20 other local wines reviewed received 87 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.