SUTTONS BAY — One of the first vineyards in Leelanau County has changed hands.
Tracy and Harry Faulkner closed on the 11½-acre Willow Vineyard & Winery on Feb. 12. The property is located at 10702 E. Hilltop Road.
"We're thrilled and excited," Tracy Faulkner said late Monday morning. "My husband and I are the proud owners of Willow Vineyard & Winery."
The Faulkners split time between their home of two years on East Grandview Road in Elmwood Township and Houston. Harry Faulkner is the CEO of Lambda Energy Resources and Lambda Propane in Kalkaska.
"We have big plans," said Tracy Faulkner, adding that the couple plans to expand on the "labor of love" established by founders John and Jo Crampton, while honoring the history of Willow Vineyard & Winery.
"We want to build on and expand their original vision while empowering veteran winemaker Chris Guest to use his brilliance, experience and creativity to make the best wines in the region," Tracy Faulkner said in an email.
According to its website, the Cramptons bought the property in the mid-1980s and started developing it in 1992, making it "one of the original five wineries in Leelanau County." Willow Vineyard & Winery opened in 1998.
The Cramptons did not want to comment on the sale, according to Realtor Shelly Brunette of Real Estate One. The Cramptons, who have purchased a home near Elk Rapids, did thank their customers in a statement posted on Facebook and the Willow website.
"We always knew this day would come where John and I retire and move on from Willow," the statement said. "This is that time. And we want to say to all of you, Thank You!
"You have been such a huge part of our lives for the past 23 years. All of the positive comments, conversations, discussions, about music, etc. and especially all of the friendships that were created. "We will remember you always.
"Willow is such a magical place. We will never forget our 35 years of owning and taking care of such a beautiful place."
The Faulkners said they plan to invest in the winery and the community.
Early plans include expanding the tasting room and the outdoor space. In an email, she said new decks, gazebos and viewing platforms will allow those on the property "to soak in the soaring and majestic water views" of West Grand Traverse Bay.
Tracy Faulkner added they would like to pair with local nonprofits like Step Up Northern Michigan and the Cherryland Humane Society and make Willow a philanthropic partner. "We really want to become synonymous with giving back to the community."
The sale from the Cramptons to the Faulkners ended a rough couple of years, according to Brunette. Doug Meteyer of Keller Williams Greater Grand Traverse represented the Faulkners in the transaction.
Brunette said the property was listed in 2019 and was under contract with a group of four buyers, two local and two in California. She said the group had final approval for a Small Business Administration loan, but in preparing the closing documents, the title company discovered one of the buyers was furloughed because of COVID in March 2020.
"The deal was approved and fell apart within one week," said Brunette, who noted the Cramptons already had begun packing to move. "It was tragic."
With a $1.6 million asking price, Willow was put back on the market in May 2020 and Brunette said she received about three inquiries a week "from vineyard/winery dreamers." Another local buyer was found for Willow when the Faulkners visited the vineyard, asked the Cramptons about the sale and ending up making a back-up offer.
Brunette said financing derailed the second offer, but the Faulkners were able to make the third time the charm.
"They were the perfect buyer for it," Brunette said, noting the transaction included "all fixtures and equipment" for the wine operation.
Brunette said all of the wine Willow created was sold in the tasting room. She said grape vines were planted on about 8½ of the acres on the property, where the Cramptons lived.
Tracy Faulkner said the couple are wine club members at several Leelanau County wineries. Now they're ready to invest in continuing the tradition of the Cramptons, who the Faulkners hope will become regulars.
"We want to be the go-to winery for locals in Michigan," Tracy Faulkner said.
