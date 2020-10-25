TRAVERSE CITY — Whole Health Traverse City’s eight main practitioners soon will operate from four different locations.
According to a release from Whole Health, some of the practitioners “will be relocating their practices to new locations on or by Oct. 31.”
The release stated the “new facilities will offer us the opportunity to better serve our loyal patients and clients.” The release advises patients to update records “with the new contact information which may include an updated phone number, website, email and/or social media accounts.”
Whole Health is located at 3639 Cass Road.
Dr. Christopher Moran and Dr. Jamie Jasman will remain at that location. Both doctors can be reached at (231) 943-2100 or www.tckneeandshoulder.com. Jasman also can be reached directly at (231) 947-9056 or www.jasmanchiropractic.com.
Jeff and Heather Campbell, of the Shoreline Center for Healing portion of Whole Health Traverse City, will relocate to 745 S. Garfield Ave., Suite C. The Shoreline Center for Healing (www.shorelinehealing.com) can be reached at (231) 946-4325 or via email at info@shorelinehealing.com.
In a separate release, Shoreline Healing announced scheduled appointments at its new location will begin on Nov. 4.
The portion of Whole Health TC that includes Julia Hogan, Dana Benson and Joan D’Argo is relocating to 3180 Racquet Club Drive, Suite C.
Hogan, with Stillwater Massage, can be reached by phone at (231) 313-8311. D’Argo’s contact information is (231) 620-1713 and joan@joandargo.com.
Benson with Enlightened Living, LLC is available by phone at (312) 914-7658 and email (enlightenedlivingtc@gmail.com) as well as at www.enlightenedlivingtc.com.
Licensed professional counselor Theresa Carey is relocating to the Mental Wellness Clinic, located at 1844 Oak Hollow Drive, Suite B. Carey can be contacted at (231) 714-0282.
