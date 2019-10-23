You may have heard: Traverse Connect and the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce are joining forces under a new strategic plan focused on sustainable economic growth and supporting the region’s businesses.
The realignment also comes with some very clear goals: There will be new, targeted economic development programs to help businesses that are looking to stay, grow in or relocate to the area. And, importantly, there is a renewed focus on enhancing many of the key programs that the Chamber has championed over the years to support business connections, deliver professional and leadership development, and nurture businesses.
On the surface, our community is flush with talented people. Some of that talent is homegrown, many have boomeranged back after stints away, and others are newcomers to the area altogether. No matter our backgrounds, we all know what got us here and what makes this community feel like home.
It’s vital that this home is also a place where anyone who wants to is able find a great job, grow within their field, and can afford to raise a family or comfortably sustain their household. And it is equally critical to the business community to have access to the workforce they need, with the skills and passions to do the job.
Clearly, the focus on talent development is not new for the chamber. (It’s also front and center for many partner institutions and organizations working around our region.)
But within the new strategic plan, Traverse Connect has added a key goal to make the Grand Traverse region a career destination. That will mean the development of new programs, such as plans to welcome trailing spouses and encourage diversity in our region, as well as advocating for new tools to help employers lower the financial barriers for people relocating to the area.
Everyone has their own pathway to success, and the programs that Traverse Connect will be delivering in support of talent development will continue to meet the demands of a variety of careers, personal pathways, and interests.
The Fuse (young professionals) program — which focuses on career growth, understanding our community and networking — is one of the many great places people can connect. Now in its 11th year, the Fuse Professional Development Conference will take place next week. The conference features some of our community’s best talents, coming together to share stories, inspiration, hands-on learning and personal insights.
The continued focus on talent — both supporting the needs of our current community and helping attract more workforce-aged residents — will be at the heart of Traverse Connect’s work to coordinate and drive sustainable economic growth in Grand Traverse. Our natural resources, cultural assets and existing businesses are the building blocks; with dedicated effort and effective coordination, we’ll construct the road map to being more resilient and stronger than ever.
