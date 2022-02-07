TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to recommend $10 million in funding for the Office of Rural Development during her Wednesday budget presentation.
She also will request that the state invest $200 million in matching funds through a regional empowerment program.
"Rural Michigan is home to hardworking people and innovative small businesses, and we should empower them to thrive and expand as part of our ongoing economic momentum," Whitmer said in a release.
The plan involves funding the Office of Rural Development to help it achieve its mission of helping rural communities meet workforce, education, infrastructure and connectivity needs by helping fund engagement and support, according to the release.
Whitmer will recommend $200 million in matching funds for regional empowerment programs that support the development and resilience of regional economies throughout the state.
"As a farmer and a longtime advocate for rural economic and community development, I have seen that the needs of rural Michiganders and our agricultural sector often overlap, but just as often, the unique needs of rural Michiganders require standalone solutions," said Isaiah Wunsch, CEO of Third Coast Fruit Co. and Wunsch Farms on Old Mission Peninsula.
"This new office of rural development is something that northwest Michigan has been pushing for about 10 years. So I think it aligns with a lot of the needs that we have as one of the fastest-growing micropolitan areas, if not the fastest-growing micropolitan area, in Michigan," he said.
Whitmer issued an executive directive in January 2022 that instructed the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to create the Office of Rural Development to lead efforts to support rural Michigan economies. She announced a year earlier that she had begun planning the office.
"The Office must convene and coordinate departments and agencies on all rural matters, provide guidance on pressing issues in rural Michigan, and offer insight on how state government can invest in thriving rural communities," the directive states.
"The state’s rural communities and businesses are an integral piece of Michigan’s economic comeback," Gary McDowell, Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in the release.
Wunsch thinks the new office will help both the Traverse City area and other areas of the state.
"A lot of rural issues are tied to agriculture, but a lot are distinct from agriculture — especially when you start looking at northest Michigan or the U.P., you have areas that are definitely rural but aren't traditionally agricultural. And, historically, the state has really struggled to offer economic development programming to those communities," said Wunsch.
"I really think the Office of Rural Development will help us out as a growing community, but it will also help to offer some creative solutions to those rural non-agricultural areas that have traditionally been a gap for statewide economic development initiatives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.