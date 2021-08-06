TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s small businesses are on the road to recovery from the pandemic — but there’s still a long stretch ahead, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told attendees at Thursday’s Traverse City Small Business Summit in Building 50 at Grand Traverse Commons.
COVID relief efforts so far have helped 25,000 companies retain more than 200,000 Michigan workers on the job, she said. Much of the grant and loan funding, though, went to relatively large businesses. Micro businesses — those that employ nine or fewer employees — still need help, Whitmer said.
“Seventy-one percent of Traverse City businesses are in this category,” she said.
“And yet, during the pandemic, we know that these were some of the very businesses that were hit hardest by COVID-19. And they’re a critical piece of the small business puzzle.”
She wants to increase small businesses’ access to capital.
“We discovered in the past year that too much of this funding missed this segment of our small businesses.”
She realizes that those smallest businesses still are facing an uphill battle to get through the pandemic period.
“It takes everything they have just to make payroll,” she said of struggling small businesses.
State government will, she said, focus on getting more funds to the businesses that most need them.
She also wants to invest heavily in childcare assistance programs so workers can be assured their kids are safe while they’re at work. She has proposed putting $1.4 billion dollars into projects that will expand childcare options for Michigan residents.
“Our recovery is counting on us addressing this issue,” she said of childcare.
The Traverse City event was one of a series of follow-up in-person meetings scheduled after the four-plus-hour virtual Small Business Summit led by Whitmer on June 23 and attended by more than 350 people. Together, the virtual and in-person events aim to help guide how Michigan deploys $176 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative funding and nearly $6.5 billion in flexible funding through the American Rescue Plan.
Summits still on the agenda include: Marquette on Aug. 17, Mt. Pleasant on Aug. 23, Flint on Sept. 2 and Ann Arbor on Sept. 10. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/misummits.
