CADILLAC — Small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties can apply for funding from the Regional Resiliency Program beginning on May 17.
The application period opens May 17 at 8 a.m. and closes on May 28 at 5 p.m. The grant application for businesses with nine or fewer employees must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
The program will be administered by Venture North Funding and Development, which serves 10 counties in northern Michigan.
The program will be coordinated in Wexford and Missaukee counties by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Up to $5,000 in grants are available for small businesses thanks to a $40,000 allocation from Venture North and $10,000 in grants from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Missaukee Area Community Foundation and Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau.
“Supporting the recovery of the two counties from COVID-19 is one of our priorities for the Community Foundation,” Executive Director Doreen Lanc said in the release. “The pandemic has devastated the financial health of businesses, including significant disruption of their customer and supplier base. While these grants won’t solve all needs involving the pandemic, they will provide a financial boost, encouragement, and a pledge by Venture North to businesses to provide technical assistance and identify other programs that may help.”
“We are excited about working with Doreen Lanc, the foundations, and the local team to provide relief to help small businesses in the two counties,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release.
