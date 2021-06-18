The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
CADILLAC — Thirteen small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee Counties received grants as part of the Regional Resiliency Program.
A total of $50,000 was awarded, according to Venture North Funding and Development, which administers the program in 10 northern Michigan counties. A total of $27,500 went to Wexford County companies with nine or fewer employees with $22,500 going to Missaukee County businesses.
Eight of the businesses receiving funding in the latest round of RRP grants are owned by women. Two are owned by military veterans and two by ethnic minorities, the release said.
Receiving grants to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic were Blue Pin Alley, Manton; Cadillac Tuxedo LLC, Cadillac; Charming North LLC, Cadillac; Chico’s Taco House LLC, Cadillac; Cornerstone Coffee, McBain; Eclipse Tanning & Boutique, Cadillac; Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Lake City; The Patio on Main, Lake City; Reid’s Town Pump, Lake City; Main Street Spectacles, Lake City; Merritt Auction House Bar and Grill, Merritt; T & E Truck and Auto Repair, Cadillac; and ThreeOhEight of Manton LLC, Manton.
Grant applications were received from 31 businesses for a total request of $147,500.
The funding came from awards from Venture North ($40,000 split evenly between the two counties), the Cadillac Area Community Foundation ($5,000), Missaukee County Community Foundation ($2,500) and Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau ($2,500).
“This was an opportunity to support small businesses in our communities; these small businesses are an important part of economic growth, tourism and jobs,” Cadillac Area Community Foundation Executive Director Doreen Lanc said in a release. “In addition, they support our local fundraisers, schools and make downtown vibrant.”
More information on Venture North and the Regional Resiliency Program is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.