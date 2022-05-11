Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch for Low Humidity and Breezy Conditions in Northern Lower Michigan... .High pressure near Hudson Bay will continue to drive dry air into lower Michigan for the day on Thursday and Friday. This pattern will also drive temperatures up again into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for highs. Winds are expected to remain out of the southeast and 12 to 15 mph with frequent gusts of 15-20 mph. These all add up to extreme fire behavior. While some areas of the forecast have received over a half an inch of rain, the needle moistures are low enough that coupled with the low RH, high temperatures, and breezy conditions, the fire potential is very high to extreme. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a FIRE WEATHER WATCH, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 016 Emmet, Fire weather zone 017 Cheboygan, Fire weather zone 018 Presque Isle, Fire weather zone 020 Leelanau, Fire weather zone 021 Antrim, Fire weather zone 022 Otsego, Fire weather zone 023 Montmorency, Fire weather zone 024 Alpena, Fire weather zone 025 Benzie, Fire weather zone 026 Grand Traverse, Fire weather zone 027 Kalkaska, Fire weather zone 028 Crawford, Fire weather zone 029 Oscoda, Fire weather zone 030 Alcona, Fire weather zone 031 Manistee, Fire weather zone 032 Wexford, Fire weather zone 033 Missaukee, Fire weather zone 034 Roscommon, Fire weather zone 035 Ogemaw, Fire weather zone 036 Iosco, Fire weather zone 041 Gladwin, Fire weather zone 042 Arenac, and Fire weather zone 099 Charlevoix. * WIND...12-15 MPH WITH FREQUENT GUSTS OF 15-20 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 25 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...85 TO 90 DEGREES. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located along and north of M-72. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&