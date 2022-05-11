TRAVERSE CITY — Local restauranteurs Jeff Lobdell and Scott Parkhurst from Restaurant Partners Management LLC acquired West End Tavern from Mike and Sheila Connors.
Located at 12719 S. West Bay Shore Drive, the Connors have operated the business since acquiring the former Harbor 22 Bar and Grill in late October 2015. The Connors previously sold Apache Trout Grill, located at 13671 S. West Bay Shore Drive, to Lobdell in 2018.
"As Mike and I head into our next adventures, we find great comfort in handing the reins to Jeff and Scott’s company," Shelia Connors said in a release announcing the sale. "They have a great reputation for taking care of staff and guests and preserving their brands. We are happy to be leaving West End Tavern in good hands."
