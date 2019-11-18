TRAVERSE CITY — The Wendy's restaurant on U.S. 31 near Four Mile Road closed Saturday.
Franchise owner Meritage Hospitality, based in Grand Rapids, plans a spring opening for a new location in the Traverse City area.
"That location is (closed), but we're currently in the process of seeking a relocation," said Leslie Igartua, Meritage real estate administrative assistant.
Meritage plans to construct a new building.
"Possibly April of next year is our target open date," Igartua said. "A brand-new Wendy's store, to our newest design."
Meritage also owns the Wendy's restaurant at Interlochen Corners, where no changes are planned, said Igartua.
Meritage operates about 300 Wendy's locations spread across several states. Meritage owns WM Limited Partnership-1998, a Grand Rapids-based franchisee of 53 Michigan Wendy's restaurants, including two near Traverse City.
A third Traverse City-area Wendy's franchise is locally owned.
Just 300 feet west of the closed Wendy's, longtime local gift shop The Swan's Nest, 1818 N. U.S. 31, closed earlier this month. Mike and Lynne Borer operated the store for 39 years.
The Swan's Nest was between the former Hooter's restaurant, which closed in late 2014 and remains vacant; and the Ruby Tuesday restaurant, which closed in September and is currently vacant.
