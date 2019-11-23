Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
“Things are not always what they seem; the first appearance deceives many; the intelligence of a few perceives what has been carefully hidden.”
— Phaedrus
In the first century when Phaedrus wrote his immortal “things are not always what they seem,” he was describing a world without international flights, a 24-hour news cycle, or twitter. It was a simple world where communities consisted of people within a day’s travel on horseback.
Even in that easily understandable world, it was clear that first impressions and unexplored assumptions were unreliable. In the 21st century we are wary of deception — but even now, the hardest things to question are our own assumptions.
One assumption we need to explore can be found in in our conversations about affordable housing.
Even as advocates for more accessible housing opportunities, we sometimes focus on the basic and short-term view. We truly do need work-force housing in this area.
Real estate prices are higher than the wage profile would dictate because our area is so desirable for retirees and second-home owners. Those buyers don’t earn their money here, so they are willing to pay prices set by income from other communities. As a result, local people who earn a respectable working wage are priced out of the market.
We tend to focus on the immediate crisis of a too-shallow labor pool. That short-term labor shortage is just a symptom of something with dire long-term consequences.
We need financially accessible housing to draw and keep people in our community at the beginning of their work lives, because those are the people who will drive our economy in the next generation and the one after that.
The persistent assumption that affordable housing is a handout to the chronically needy masks something bigger. While there are a few people in our community who will always need our assistance, they are the exception, not the norm.
Economic situation is not static.
In the United States, there is probably no more flexible human characteristic than economic status. Poor become middle income. There is tremendous up and down movement in the middle of the economic strata. And the idea of wealthy is not a fixed location. With rare exception, most people can remember lean years in their economic history. Throughout our region there are laborer-to-owner stories. At one point in their lives, most contractors were swinging hammers.
Affordable housing gives people a start in their economic evolution.
If there is no way for people who currently have lower income levels to live in Traverse City, they will go live somewhere else — and that would be a disaster for our community.
We need those people because they are the evolution of our economy.
Not only will we have no line cook: When that cook opens her new, must-go-to restaurant, it won’t be here. We won’t have people to cut lawns, but more importantly, we won’t have anyone to start the new landscaping company. We won’t have people for middle-management positions who learn the business from the bottom up.
Affordable housing is about keeping our community alive. Retirees with a fixed income can bring money into our region, but money alone doesn’t make a region thrive. People do. We need to welcome working people into our community and our neighborhoods by assuring they can afford to live here.
The availability of affordable housing keeps people here while they mature and develop. Having them close by gives us both a valuable perspective on the world and an opportunity to help and guide those people. We can model what they can become. Working people give our area an economic and cultural resource that will last well into the future.
Things are not always what they seem.
We can support accessible housing simply by changing our assumptions about the people who need it.
When we do, we allow the “low-income” single mother to find a safe, comfortable place to live. We also give ourselves the joy of watching her raise her child. That child may grow up to be the doctor who saves your life 25 years from now.
