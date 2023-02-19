TRAVERSE CITY — A national chain of urgent care and walk-in clinics plans to hit the ground running next month in Traverse City.
WellNow Urgent Care is set to open March 1 at 3570 N. US-31. Traverse City will be the 18th Michigan location for WellNow, which currently operates more than 200 centers in Michigan, New York, Ohio, Illinois Indiana, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to company officials.
WellNow opened in Cadillac at 9065 34 Road in Cadillac in May 2022. Construction on the Traverse City location began around June 2022.
“We recognized there was a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room,” WellNow Manager of Public Relations Annie Keller said in an email. “When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care. Our location in Traverse City was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, so our patients can get care close to where they live and work.”
WellNow is close to the Munson Walk-in Clinic at 3074 U.S. 31. It’s also a short distance away from Munson Medical Center, its emergency room and several other doctors and medical facilities on the west side of Traverse City.
WellNow plans to hire 5-10 employees to staff the new center, Keller reported in the email. WellNow is accepting applications at https://www.wellnow.com/join-our-team.
In addition to Cadillac, WellNow has a northern Michigan location in Alpena at 1131 M-32 and an Upper Peninsula location in Escanaba at 205 N. Lincoln Road. The WellNow website said the Alpena location is temporarily closed.
The Cadillac location of WellNow currently has 8 staff members. “Since opening, we’ve seen a steady flow of patients and are very grateful for the warm reception we’ve received from the community,” Keller said in an email.
WellNow aims to provide “walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more,” Keller said in her email statement.
On-site COVID-19 testing, X-rays and physicals are also available. Occupational medicine services — including workers’ compensation assistance — pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing are offered.
WellNow had 24/7 virtual care fr those who prefer to speak with a provider from home using a computer, smart phone or tablet.
Most insurance is accepted at WellNow, including Medicare and Medicaid. Self-pay rates for those without insurance is also available.
WellNow Urgent Care is part of The Aspen Group headquartered in Chicago. The Aspen Group also operates Aspen Dental, Clear Choice Dental Implant Center, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and AzPetVet.
Aspen Dental has an office in Traverse City since March 1, 2016, according to Communications Manager Lauren Vespa. The TC office is located at 3375 W. South Airport Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.