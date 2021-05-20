From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Both the Planters NUTmobile and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile are in Traverse City this week, making public appearances and giving away samples.
The iconic custom vehicles are touring northern Michigan and will be in Traverse City this Friday through Sunday after making Thursday appearances in Farwell and Evart.
The NUTmobile is taking requests for appearances in Traverse City for Thursday through Sunday. To request a stop, visit https://plantersnutmobile.com and click on “Request the NUTmobile” in the navigation bar. The NUTmobile begins its local tour Thursday with a stop at Samaritas Senior Living in Williamsburg. As of press time, plenty of visitation slots were available.
The Wienermobile has a preset schedule of appearances:
- Friday, 9 a.m. — noon, Tom’s Market in Interlochen
- Friday, 1 — 4 p.m., Tom’s East Bay Market, 738 Munson Ave.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. — noon, Tom’s Market, 1202 S. Division St.
- Saturday, 1 — 4 p.m., Tom’s West Bay Market, 13940 S W Bay Shore Drive
- Sunday, 9 a.m. — noon, Oleson’s Market, 3850 N. Long Lake Road.
- Sunday, 1 — 4 p.m., Oleson’s Market, 1100 E. Hammond Rd
Both vehicles are driven by recent college graduates, who are referred to as Peanutters and Hotdoggers.
Various incarnations of the vehicles have seen action for more than 80 years.
The first Wienermobile was envisioned by Carl Mayer in 1936. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn displays a 1952 version. Six Wienermobiles tour the country simultaneously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.