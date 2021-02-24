TRAVERSE CITY — A three-part small business webinar series for women begins on March 4.
Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative are partnering on the series. According to a release from Traverse Connect, Anchorlight Creative is an agency “focused on helping creative entrepreneurial women build ... websites with complete branding and marketing packages ...”
The series focuses on different aspects of running a small business, “from one-person start-ups to full-scale growing businesses with new employees.”
The speaker for the series is Anchorlight Creative Founder and CEO Sabrina Morrice. Her expertise is as a digital strategist, marketing coach and process expert.
Topics for the webinar series, with a brief synopsis from the release, include:
- March 4: Are You the Pilot or the Passenger? will discuss “ ways that you can turn from passive inaction to assertive productivity in your business and watch it transform for the better through decisive action and confidence.”
- April 29: Hiring 101 will discuss “the ins and outs of making your first hire, what you need to have in place and why onboarding is not a destination, but a journey that makes all the difference.”
- May 27: Leadership, Party of One will focus on “how your leadership style can impact your business ...”
Registration for each of the Small Business Series webinars is $55 for Traverse Connect investors and $75 for non-investors. Registration includes a digital workbook delivered prior to the webinar.
Register for one or all three of the webinars at https://traverseconnect.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6119.
