The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
EAST LANSING — MSU Extension is offering a free webinar series for Christmas tree growers.
“Back to Basics: Christmas Tree Production” offers training for growers or those considering starting a farm.
According to a release, “experts from MSU and around the country will examine the fundamentals of Christmas tree production from understanding soils and site selection to managing pests and diseases during the rotation to ensuring maximum needle retention for the end customer.”
In addition to providing information to new growers, the program will also offer “updates on research and emerging issues” for experienced growers.
Among the MSU resources available are Jill O’Donnell, former Christmas tree Senior Extension Educator, and Bert Cregg, a professor of Horticulture and Forestry.
To register for the webinar series, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/ChristmastreeWebinarSeriesFeb2021/.
Among the webinar topics/agenda are:
- Feb. 2: Nutrient management to improve tree quality and profitability, Rick Bates, Penn State University.
- Feb. 9: Disease management — developing your strategy, Monique Sakalidis, Michigan State University.
- Feb. 16: Insect Management: Avoiding the pesticide treadmill, Cliff Sadof, Purdue University.
- Feb. 23: Keeping the customer satisfied: Understanding and managing needle retention, Gary Chastagner, Washington State University.
