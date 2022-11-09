TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a good thing the Michigan State University and University of Michigan football teams won Saturday and the Detroit Lions followed suit by upsetting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
It made the sports metaphors work better at Monday’s annual Traverse Connect Economic Outlook Summit.
“Building a Championship Economy: A Quest for Greatness” was the title of the keynote speech delivered by Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO and President Quentin L. Messer, Jr. at the Economic Outlook Luncheon.
Messer, also the chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund, challenged the full Governor’s Ballroom at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to change the perception of the the economic development opportunities in the state. Messer said northern Michigan is vital to the state’s fortunes in the short- and long-term.
Messer said the region needs to champion the economic development opportunities available, not only on a local, but a state level.
“You can’t be a winner unless you speak it into existence,” Messer mentioned several times in his keynote speech as well as during the panel discussion that followed.
The keynote address concluded with Messer saying only Michigan can tout itself as a “world-class business location and travel destination.”
“If you’re not telling your own story, someone else is telling it for you,” he said.
Messer said “Michigan’s path forward” requires:
- Consistency
- Winning in our own backyard
- Physical and knowledge infrastructure
- Marketing the state
Regional prosperity also comes with several challenges which Messer outlined in his presentation. High speed internet is imperative to the economic development on both the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. Finding a way to attract and retain a diverse workforce is also important as well as affordable housing and childcare.
“We have to win the war on talent,” said Messer, who said if high school graduates have to “see the world to be seen” there is a problem. “We need to win for the children that are born today.”
Managing growth is also a perception that needs to be handled for the state to continue to develop, Messer said.
“You would much rather have the challenge of growth than the challenge of stagnant growth,” he said. “If you don’t grow, you perish.”
Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call kicked off the panel discussion of the Economic Outlook Luncheon by saying the region still has some of the same challenges it had before the pandemic. But Call said all five key metrics on the Traverse Connect economic development dashboard are “trending positive.”
That includes more than 47% of the population with a bachelor’s degree or post-secondary certificate; growing the age 35-49 demographic; adding jobs in scientific, professional, technical and information technology; GDP per employee growth from $67,000 to almost $70,000 per year and average local wages outpacing the state of Michigan.
“We have a lot to do, but things are moving in the right direction,” Call said.
Joining Messer on the panel were Dawn Crandall, executive vice president of governmental relations for the Home Builders Association of Michigan; David Worthams, director of employment policy for the Michigan Manufacturers Association; and Sarah Lucas, office of Rural Development Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Lucas said “relationships and connections” are a big key to attracting workers to the region and the state.
Crandall talked about the need to have more workers in the skilled trades. She stated a lot of construction workers left the state post-Hurricane Katrina and never returned, putting an added emphasis on programs like distributing more than 580,000 copies of “Build Your Future” to state high schools and a skilled trades explorer program launching at Kingsley Middle School.
“It really is an ecosystem,” Crandall said. “You can’t bring talent here if you don’t have a place for them to live.”
Messer said keeping momentum going in the state is also about a diversified economy and workforce. He added northern Michigan can be well positioned because of its experience in tourism and hospitality, but also its access to freshwater and outdoor recreational opportunities.
A couple of different times Messer motioned to the windows looking out on the golf course at the resort.
“That’s real,” he said. “That isn’t something to take for granted.”
Worthams said one way to attract a diversified workforce in Michigan is to stop being divisive ourselves. He said it doesn’t matter if people have a ‘R’ or a ‘D’ behind their names for Republican and Democratic party affiliation because “neither need to be canceled.”
Messer and Worthams also talked about how positive thinking can lead to creativity and flexibility in many different aspects can further spur economic development including financial lending, water management and housing.
“There is really power in positive thinking,” Wothams said. “It’s not just a cliché.
“If you get lost in the now and forget where you’re going, you’re done.”
“If you are a place where people want to work ... people that inspire that will always win,” Messer said near the conclusion of the economic development luncheon.
