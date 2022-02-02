TRAVERSE CITY — Dairyville is now Cleantown.
What used to be a favorite lunch spot for Kraig Visser is now the fifth northern Michigan location of Wash-N-Go.
A Feb. 17-19 grand opening is planned for the third Wash-N-Go in Traverse City at 910 U.S. 31 South. The car wash opened in early January on the site of the former Dairyville restaurant that fire destroyed on Nov. 28, 2010.
“That was my husband’s favorite place to go to lunch,” said Kim Visser, who handles marketing for Wash-N-Go. “He would grab a sandwich and an ice cream. He said they had the best ice cream.”
“They had a really good chicken salad sandwich,” Kraig Visser said. “But I did love the ice cream, too. It was a toss-up (over what was best).”
Now the property is ready to deliver four different levels of clean vehicles. The new location south of Traverse City joins existing ones on the west (2775 U.S. 31) and east (3030 N. Garfield Road) sides of town that opened in 1999 and 2003, respectively.
The first Wash-N-Go in northern Michigan was purchased in 1988, in Gaylord at 839 S. Otsego Ave. The other four locations — including one in Cadillac at 8609 34 Road, added in 2002 — were all built using a long list of local contractors from “excavating, block and masons to electricians, irrigation and signage,” according to an email.
Kraig Visser is partners in the car-wash businesses with his father, David Visser, and brother-in-law Larry Robel, who is married to his sister, Kari. David Visser has been involved in the business for more than 50 years and at one time owned 17 locations throughout Michigan, beginning with his first location in Flint.
Whether it has sentimental or not to Kraig Visser, he said bringing a Wash-N-Go to Chum’s Corner seemed like a natural fit.
“We hope so,” said Kraig Visser, who cited the ease of access to the business from Valley View Drive. “I’m surprised how busy it is out there. Even during construction, I didn’t realize how busy it was and everything seems to be building out there. We hope that can continue for years to come.”
“Since we moved here in 1998, that area has just exploded,” Kim Visser said. “And the property we found was a great deal. One thing about my husband and father-in-law and the reason they’ve been so successful is choosing location.”
Kraig Visser said working with Blair Township also helped make the third Traverse City location a reality.
“The township was really great to work with; really good people,” he said. “They helped me all all along the way, whatever I needed. I can see why it’s growing out that way.”
While Wash-N-Go is growing its locations, the business also is expanding its monthly unlimited wash club. Cadillac got the club first, now all three Traverse City locations offer it and Gaylord will add it this spring.
It’s as low as $20 a month for a basic wash and goes up in increments of $10 for the four different levels. Other area car wash businesses offer the same feature.
“You have some that want to pay for one wash and that’s great, but you have some people that want to get their car washed more often,” Kim Visser said. “You use it a couple of times a month and it pays for itself.”
Wash-N-Go charges a customer’s debit or credit card for its unlimited wash club and it automatically renews unless it is canceled, which the user can do anytime. A sticker with Radio Frequency Identification Code allows admittance.
“People are really using that and it’s working out great for them and for us,” Kraig Visser said. “They come in every day, get the salty off and a shine on their car.”
As part of its grand opening Feb. 17-19, customers can, during those three days, purchase the unlimited wash for $5 for the first month. There is also $5 off the new ceramic wash.
“The beauty of TC is you can use it at any of the locations,” Kim Visser said. “With your unlimited wash club, you can get your car washed once a day for a month. There’s no contract; you can cancel anytime.”
It’s fitting that Wash-N-Go would open its third Traverse City location in early January and have it’s grand opening in mid-February. Winter is the busiest time in the vehicle washing business, though that’s changed in recent years.
“There’s such an influx of people in the summer that we’re more steady than we used to be,” Kraig Visser said. “But usually the winter is the busiest time.”
“People always assume that summer is the busiest time, but it’s actually the opposite,” Kim Visser said. “Because of where we are, that has changed to where we’re busy all year.
“When the roads are dry and the sun’s out, there’s a line — because everybody wants to get the salt off.”
Wash-N-Go has managers at each of its five locations under the direction of general manager Matt Osredkar, who just marked his 10th anniversary with the company.
Construction of its new facility got some experienced oversight from Dale Campbell, who moved to the area in June from downstate. He’s worked for David Visser for 45 years.
“We feel very blessed,” Kim Visser said. “We have a great community and great customers. We also have great people working for us.”
The three Traverse City locations and Cadillac are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to its website. Gaylord has the same Sunday hours, but closes an hour earlier the other six days.
