Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2022 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The 2022 Economic Outlook special section marks the fourth year that I have had the opportunity to report on the Grand Traverse regional economy since the merger of Traverse Connect and the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. For our organization, our region’s businesses, and our community, the autumn of 2019 feels like a very long time ago.
The fall of 2019 marked the completion of a comprehensive, multi-year strategic planning effort that resulted in our merged organization and a revamped approach to economic development focused on diversifying our economy and growing our workforce. We looked forward to 2020 with a new plan and new structure – then the pandemic hit, and the plan for every business and organization was upended. 2020 and much of 2021 were tumultuous for our region, but one remarkable aspect of the pandemic was how it did not fundamentally alter our key regional challenges. COVID-19 served only to reiterate and reinforce our preexisting needs for economic diversity and talent attraction.
Thankfully, our community has continued to successfully address our long-term economic needs amid and despite the challenges of the last few years. Evidence of this progress is on display in the data from Grand Traverse County that we began measuring in 2019. All five key metrics on the Traverse Connect economic development dashboard are trending positive; 47.2% of our population now has a bachelor’s degree or post-secondary certificate, we are growing our prime working age population of those 35-49 years of age, we have added new jobs in scientific, professional, technical, and IT fields, GDP per employee has grown from $67,000 to nearly $70,000 per year, and local average wages have grown faster than the state of Michigan as a whole.
Progress is evident beyond these metrics, with forward-looking regional business sentiment also on the upswing. Findings from our quarterly survey this year have consistently shown that over 90% of businesses say that the Grand Traverse region is a good place to grow a business. Meanwhile, the percentage of respondents that say our region is improving as a place to grow a business has increased steadily throughout the year from 56% in the first quarter, 79% in Q2, and 83% in the third quarter survey.
Positive momentum can be seen in the number of business leaders and entrepreneurs across the region that are starting new firms or expanding operations. EOTECH’s new production facility is providing well over 100 advanced manufacturing jobs. The fast-growing Cambium Analytica now employs several dozen chemists and scientists in their regulatory compliance testing operation. The partnership between Keen Technical and TC Millworks will ensure an existing skilled trades business will continue to grow and thrive.
To be sure, not all is roses and sunshine. Employers are still facing significant challenges in recruiting the talent they need to sustain and grow their operations, especially in the hospitality and service sectors. New recruits and locals alike face difficulties with housing availability and affordability. Inflation and rising interest rates have the potential to dampen demand and business growth. While these headwinds are weighing on the national economic outlook, we continue to move ahead of much of the country in relative terms.
Our companies are growing their local workforce at an impressive rate. The Michigan’s Creative Coast talent attraction program job board averages over 1,600 visits per month and had over 3,000 job views in just the month of September. New programs at Northwestern Michigan College and Michigan Tech Grand Traverse Area provide employers with immediately relevant training opportunities to upskill their existing workforce. Cranes dot the sky across the region, with contractors and developers working to address the backlog of much-needed housing stock.
Housing will continue to be a focus after the election as a broad alliance of partners works to pass the Housing Michigan Coalition bill package in Lansing. In addition, plans are in the works with regional members of our state legislature to enact further impactful changes in how we spur workforce residential development to support our region’s businesses.
As we look forward to 2023, the continued growth of our existing economic engines of tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing can be augmented by developing new industries. 20Fathoms, our technology incubator, recently announced the successful graduation of two member companies; Hybrid Robotics and Starboard Solutions. The November TCNewTech event highlighted innovation in our budding Blue Economy sectors, building on NMC’s recent hosting of the Lakebed 2030 Conference, which welcomed marine technology companies from around the world.
These exciting projects are only the beginning. Future development related to e-boats, renewable energy, and aerial drones holds significant promise for our area. New people, sustainable jobs, and expanding businesses are the lifeblood of a thriving economy, and we are fortunate to see positive momentum in each of these areas. Thanks to the past three years of focused and continued work by partners and businesses in our regional economic ecosystem, our region will continue to prosper as we move into 2023.
