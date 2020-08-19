The pandemic has been with us five months. Looking at the numbers, our region is keeping the spread of COVID-19 at a manageable level and offers tests to those in need. The Traverse City Region — Region 6 — is the only region in the state at the medium risk level. This is due to the continued vigilance of the majority of our residents and visitors.
Since the reopening of our region beginning in late May, Traverse Connect has been part of a chorus of organizations, businesses, and individuals singing the same song, “Stay Safe to Stay Open.” By now, you’ve seen the signs placed in downtown Traverse City by the Downtown Development Authority. You may have also seen the message throughout our region — in Glen Arbor, Suttons Bay, Petoskey — and even in the Greektown neighborhood of Detroit. After nearly three months, our region’s small business owners continue to request that all of us — their friends and neighbors — accept our end of the Stay Safe slogan: “Mask On. Wash Up. Spread Out. Be Kind.”
Owning a business in normal times is risky; operating a business under a pandemic forces owners to take extraordinary risks. But business owners also depend on us to walk through those doors so that they may continue to provide for their families and their employees’ families.
When we wear our masks, we reduce that risk and take the pressure off of businesses to act as public safety officers. Yet business owners and their employees continue to endure uncomfortable and possibly dangerous interactions with customers when the public refuses to wear face coverings.
On behalf of your friends and neighbors who are keeping our local economy running, show your support of business by wearing your mask indoors in public and outside when social distancing isn’t possible. My counterpart at the Detroit Regional Chamber put it this way: “Wear a mask to keep your local business open. Wear a mask as an act of economic patriotism.”
As we move toward fall and cooler temperatures drive us indoors, mask-wearing will be even more critical to keep our regional economy open and prevent increased restrictions. The research and data coming out of communities around the world that have embraced the wearing of masks are clear: the spread of the virus can be significantly reduced if we wear a mask when we leave our homes.
Since mid-July, with continued “Mask Up Michigan” messaging, our region has seen a steady decline in cases and outbreaks, such as those from early July. This virus is depending on us to get tired of diligent mask-wearing and hygiene. It will take vigilance — a reminder to your family or the strategic placement of extra masks in our cars’ cupholders — to maintain case rates of under 10 per million per day.
Until the health crisis is over, we won’t see a sustainable recovery of our economy. But we can keep our businesses alive, and neighbors employed, by wearing masks, social distancing, and keeping our social gatherings small.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.