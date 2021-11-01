Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The year 2021 has been, to quote Dickens, a bit of the best of times and the worst of times with respect to our regional economy.
The new U.S. Census data shows the Grand Traverse region is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state — but population growth does not necessarily equate to workforce growth. Retail and tourism have rebounded — but hotels, shops and restaurants have hundreds of unfilled jobs, and our total workforce is still below pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, consumer demand is strong and our manufacturers are busy — but supply chains are stressed, and shipping costs are sky-high. We have been highlighted nationally as an attractive place to live and work, especially by technology and remote workers that can locate anywhere. Still, housing prices are rising fast as a result.
As we approach 2022, these diverse challenges create significant questions for our region. How do we address the talent shortage? What can we do about housing? How long will the extreme supply constraints remain? How can we help our businesses continue to be successful in this uncertain future?
I believe these questions can best be addressed by leveraging our competitive advantage, our legacy of entrepreneurship. We recognize that northern Michigan is not the easiest place to make a living or build a business — most endeavors would be easier to undertake in a bigger city or in a warmer climate.
Success in business is always tough, but it is even more of a challenge here.
But there is a benefit to operating in a tough environment — our business community was accustomed to uphill battles well before the pandemic. As you read the articles in this publication, take note of the incredible challenges our local businesses and organizations have been able to overcome. Our region has a very resilient entrepreneurial mindset.
Thankfully, this hardy can-do attitude means our region and our businesses are well prepared to compete in 2022 and beyond.
We are seeing a renewed burst of local entrepreneurship in all its forms, from the new corner bakery to the next tech startup, from the established businesses building a new product line to the immigrant setting up a new storefront. A strong and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem is our playbook for moving forward post-pandemic.
The Grand Traverse area is fostering this entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing existing and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources, guidance and support to build their ideas into businesses. Supporting the fast flow of talent, information and capital helps entrepreneurs quickly find what they need at each stage of growth.
As a result, our economy is better positioned to sustain existing businesses while also creating new firms that ultimately produce a strong economy long-term.
We also are seeing this entrepreneurial mindset extend beyond the private sector.
Post-pandemic, our local governments and nonprofits have faced pressure to become faster and better at achieving societal goals such as increasing access to quality housing, childcare and education.
There are a number of encouraging and innovative ideas coming from local government entities and institutions regarding the best use of ARPA funding and how it can be used to address issues like infrastructure and workforce housing.
These moves ultimately help our residents and the private sector firms that drive job growth.
Regional leaders can continue this momentum by supporting the key elements of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. This support includes sourcing the capital and talent to keep our firms moving forward and public advocacy to expand our infrastructure and community capacity (housing, broadband, etc.).
We can listen to the entrepreneurs who aspire to start and grow new businesses, what barriers they face, and how we can remove them. Finally, we can continue to tell the story of our regional entrepreneurship and our strong local culture rich in collaboration, innovation and openness for anyone and everyone to participate.
The creativity and innovation of our impressive local companies, supported by the collective efforts from our governments and institutions, puts the Grand Traverse region in a strong position as we turn toward 2022. Our economic outlook appears very bright for the coming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.