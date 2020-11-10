Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2020 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
The events of 2020 turned our children’s world upside down. Young kids attended Zoom classes and now are wearing masks in school. Older children have adapted to robust online learning and a complete untethering of the everyday activities that give their life structure: sports, dances, going off to college.
It is incredible how quickly children adapt to a changing situation — and as they adapt, they often grow stronger.
We can learn from their example as we consider the economic outlook for 2021. We welcome the new year and hopefully more stability and certainty, but it is not a simple reset of the calendar. We are not going back to pre-COVID normal and we cannot unlearn the lessons of 2020 — nor would we want to.
We will be happy when 2020 is behind us, but we are stepping forward with a more-equipped toolbox than before. The pandemic-related challenges have taught us to be more agile, or to reference a great book from Nassim Taleb, to be ‘Antifragile’.
In this context, something is antifragile if it gains from disorder. This notion might sound scary, but at its core, this concept is about becoming stronger when confronted by chaos and volatility. It is going beyond resiliency — to improve and excel amidst uncertainty and stress. As you will read in this year’s Economic Outlook, many of our local enterprises have done just that in 2020.
“Worst case scenario” contingency plans have been put to the test and are now the battle-tested action plans for excelling in the challenging environment of the future. Local manufacturing companies have pivoted their product lines and may benefit from a long-term re-shoring of the supply chain.
The rise of remote work has allowed our professional businesses to jumpstart their recruiting efforts and access a larger talent pool. Many regional businesses have an opportunity to benefit from an influx of new people that are considering a move here.
Uncertainty forced employers of all sizes and sectors to assess new challenges accurately and rapidly transition to new business practices.
In many respects, this forced agility has been both exciting and constructive.
Companies have a heightened focus on their financial position — every expense, every revenue source — examining which assets are dead weight and where more investment is needed. Managers better understand what is genuinely vital to operations and what they can do without when things are tight. These changes are permanent and fundamental.
We are not going back to business as usual, but moving forward to business refined.
The experience of the past several months also has strengthened our relationships. We have learned the true grit of employees, managers and owners. Challenging but essential conversations and negotiations have taken place with vendors, suppliers, landlords, customers, banks and elected officials.
Coordination and communication are stronger than before — there is a clearer understanding of who can be depended on in a crisis.
Our local enterprises have surprised customers and clients with great ideas and solutions that they had not considered or realized they needed. With revamped and more efficient operations, there is an opportunity to accelerate toward new markets and new products. Remote work and flexible work arrangements, paired with greater use of technology, will allow for more agile operations and the faster pace that uncertainty demands.
We look forward to turning the calendar to the next year and putting 2020 is in the review mirror.
Our community and economy will recover, and we will move on to a new environment and a new baseline for growth. We can best confront the challenges to come by embracing the agility and antifragile lessons of the past eight months to drive success with sharper skills, stronger relationships and new ideas.
