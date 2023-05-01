Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
The 2020s have certainly been a challenging decade thus far. A pandemic, political upheaval, extreme weather, war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, supply-chain issues, worker shortages, housing challenges, and now we welcome spring 2023 with a banking crisis of yet unknown proportions. Our nation and world face difficulties that seem to be building on each other, and many economists think the next recession is just around the corner.
But it is spring Up North! As daunting as these challenges are, there are also many reasons to be hopeful as we look forward – and much of the optimism is unique to Northwest Michigan. Our businesses and organizations still cite significant staffing issues and the related challenge of workforce housing as their greatest concerns. But we have recovered from the difficulties of the past few years and are in better shape than many other places. Our region continues to demonstrate internally generated growth that sets us apart from other parts of the state and country.
Our economic momentum is accelerating and continues to be driven by innovation, technology, and our ability to attract a talented workforce looking for quality of life provided by the region’s natural landscape and the communities and people that inhabit it. We expect another year of progress in advancing our regional economy through planning and accomplishments by the businesses and organizations in our economic ecosystem.
Innovation is the lifeblood of economic success, and we are increasingly well-positioned to be a destination for blue economy innovation by harnessing the power of our freshwater assets. The formal collaboration between Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) on Great Lakes research provides economic opportunities and commercial technology development. Our region has the potential to be a hub for marine technology and an internationally recognized center of excellence in freshwater science, with the resulting growth of firms engaged in marine mapping, hydrographic surveying, autonomous subsurface exploration, and similar fields.
Our abundance of fresh water and quality natural environment are valuable not only regarding our traditional strength in tourism and hospitality but also within the growing field of outdoor recreation technology.
Companies that develop technology for use with electric-powered boats, bikes, and off-road vehicles have all expressed interest in the opportunities in northern Michigan and the value of locating near the trail networks and water resources for testing and promotion.
This spring, look for news about an exciting partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification to further this economic growth opportunity.
Momentum is building with many of our existing and established businesses as well.
In the advanced manufacturing sector, Lear Corporation has recently announced a significant expansion of their Traverse City facility to begin producing components for electric vehicle batteries. FirstIgnite – a northern Michigan tech firm – continues to grow and showcase the lifestyle and talent of the region to the tech sector across the country’s university and college research sector.
Technology’s foothold in the region will bring us the second annual Northern Michigan Startup Week (NMSW) from May 5 to 11 in Traverse City.
This event is a mix of startup company pitch events, discussion forums, and informational networking that highlight the role of technology and startups in our regional economic ecosystem.
The week brings together existing and aspiring entrepreneurs (including high school and college students) to learn about pitching to investors, business model creation, prototyping, designing, and market validation in an effort to drive innovation and the growing startup community in northern Michigan.
Attracting and retaining a talented workforce increasingly sets successful regions apart from those that struggle and languish.
In this realm, Northwestern Michigan College continues to expand degree and certificate programs that support our businesses. This month NMC launched a new survey technician program that trains students in the skills they need for a career in a high-demand, high-wage field as a survey technician. We need a technical workforce to help modernize, upgrade, and build new buildings, bridges, and roads. Survey technicians are in demand across the construction, inspection, and engineering sectors.
NMC has also recently announced a new partnership with Davenport University for a first-of-its-kind Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) starting this May.
The BSN degree program will increase our nursing workforce by giving nursing students a faster and less expensive path to a BSN. Expanding the nursing workforce is vital for Munson Healthcare to provide and maintain excellent care across the region.
Finally, NMC has announced a new associate degree in water quality environmental technology that will begin in the fall of 2023. This new ‘Wet Tech’ program will be the only one of its kind in Michigan. It is yet another important step in addressing the needs of advanced industries and our regional blue economy initiatives.
Our region continues to attract a significant number of remote workers and independent contractors.
Recently, we launched the Michigan’s Creative Coast Freelance and Independent Talent Directory, highlighting these independent entrepreneurs working in the region. (This underground network is underground no more!) The directory can serve as a resource for our local businesses needing project-based talent and support, encourage collaboration between independent entrepreneurs, and offer creative and knowledge workers an avenue to connect in the community when they relocate to the region.
We are seeing progress even with some of our most challenging talent and workforce problems. With support from many regional organizations, the state legislature passed a package of housing policy bills that will provide more options and flexibility to encourage workforce housing developments. Recent announcements regarding a Networks Northwest grant program and improvements to United Way’s TriShare program are making much-needed updates to the childcare sector. Michigan’s new Office of Rural Development is adding capacity to support these and other talent and infrastructure programs in our region.
Northern Michigan and the Grand Traverse Region still face some hurdles, but the continued work of the components of our economic ecosystem is fostering a supportive environment where innovation, technology, and talent can succeed.
The many positive developments in this year’s Momentum publication show that our economy is growing and thriving.
