TRAVERSE CITY — The Wares Bros Frosty Treat location at 13000 S W Bay Shore Drive is no more.
But business owner Melanie Porter plans to reopen the seasonal business’ other location, 1409 W. South Airport Rd., in March with a freshly remodeled interior and a staff combined from both shops.
“We are, bittersweetly, not going to re-sign the lease this year,” she said of the location in Greilickville.
“We are going to focus on having one location this year — and possibly later down the road opening another one on this (west) side of town. Change is never easy. It’s definitely pulling on the heartstrings with the customers,” she said.
Porter owns her remaining South Airport location, and is in the midst of remodeling the building.
“Most of our staff is going to come with us, which is a big blessing,” she said.
Porter will end up this summer with about 15 employees at the South Airport location.
The widespread worker shortage in 2021 was one of the reasons the lobby at the South Airport location remained closed last year, with customers served only through the drive-up window. Porter plans to reopen the lobby this summer.
“We’ll definitely be having more staffing. And hopefully the circumstances will allow us to open the inside.”
Porter purchased the two Wares Bros locations in 2014. The Wares family launched the business, which at one point had three locations, in 1984.
Her husband, Scott, owns a local excavating company.
“My husband and I both own businesses in Traverse City, but this is my venture,” she said of Wares Bros. “He works in dirt and I work in ice cream.”
She plans to open the South Airport store for the season sometime in March, depending on weather and other factors.
