HARBOR SPRINGS — Walstrom Marine is paying it forward.
The northern Michigan boat dealer made a $10,000 donation to the Recreational Boating Industries Educational Foundation in honor of former employee Brenda Andrews.
Andrews died of COVID-19, according to a release from the Michigan Boating Industries Association.
Andrews died on April 16, 2021, according to her online obituary from Stone Funeral Home, Inc. Andrews was 48 years old.
The RBIEF will create “an annual named scholarship in (Andrews) memory,” according to a release.
The foundation has one other named scholarship, for Gregory P. Krueger, one of the founding member of the RBIEF. Andrews was a 2019 recipient from the Foundation, which she utilized to earn her degree in accounting in 2020, according to the online obituary.
“Brenda was a phenomenal employee at Walstrom Marine,” company president Tom Ervin said in a release. “She was passionate about the industry and grew to love boating, having recently purchased her first boat.
“Walstrom Marine is honored to contribute to the future of the industry in Brenda’s name through RBIEF.”
The MBIA developed the RBIF scholarship fund in 1986. The fund has distributed more than $391,000 “advancing opportunities for scholarships and training benefiting Michigan’s marine industry,” according to the release.
“On behalf of the RBIEF Board, we thank Walstrom Marine for their generous contribution,” MBIA Executive Director Nicki Polan said. “We’re happy to honor Brenda’s legacy and contribute to the education of marine professionals to better the entire industry.”
Headquartered in Harbor Springs, Walstrom Marine also has locations in Traverse City, Bay Harbor, Charlevoix and Cheboygan.
