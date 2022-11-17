TRAVERSE CITY — Two longtime northern Michigan marine businesses are motoring into the future under one ownership group.
Walstrom Marine announced Wednesday it has acquired Grand Bay Marine.
Based in Harbor Springs, Walstrom Marine also has locations in Traverse City, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Bay Harbor and Algonac. Founded in 1946, Walstrom Marine purchased Traverse Bay Marine at 228 North U.S. 31 South in June 2020. The acquisition of Grand Bay Marine gives Walstrom an additional location in Traverse City and another in Charlevoix.
”We’re excited,” Walstrom Marine President Tom Ervin said Wednesday morning while driving to Traverse City. “It’s a great opportunity to have a bigger presence in a market that we think has huge potential. We love the market. It’s a growing market, an expanding market and we want to be an even bigger player in the market.”
”It’s pretty exciting,” Grand Bay Marine owner Liz Carney said after a lunch meeting with Ervin and her staff.
Carney said she was approached by Walstrom Marine ownership group Continuum Ventures about the acquisition and Grand Bay Marine wasn’t put up for sale. “If God opens a door, I’m always about walking through it,” she said.
It’s also not like Grand Bay Marine is pulling up anchor in Traverse City or Charlevoix. All of its 38 employees at both of its locations will remain with the new organization, which Ervin said will grow to “140 strong in a few.”
Liz and Kevin Carney also will assist in the transition and Ervin said Liz Carney will remain a part of the business moving forward. Liz and Kevin Carney’s daughter, Rachael Milliman, will serve as the general manager of the Grand Bay Marine Traverse City location.
“We’re gaining a tremendous team with great leaders and great brands,” Ervin said of the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine.
“They’re really excited about adding our customers, our team and the successes we have enjoyed,” Liz Carney said. “They want us to keep on keeping on so to speak. Why change a great thing?”
Founded in 1997, Grand Bay Marine’s main location is at 291 North U.S. 31 South. Grand Bay Marine opened a 8,500-square-foot addition to the facility in May 2018. Grand Bay Marine converted a 20,000-square-foot building at 211 North U.S. 31 South — which once housed Parker Motor Freight — in 2020 for storage. Grand Bay Marine also built a pair of 4,800-square-foot buildings for additional storage on the seven-acre parcel the company purchased in December 2017.
Ervin said the Grand Bay Marine name will remain in the immediate future and the company will take time to decide as part of an integrative strategy. Ervin added the Grand Bay Marine name also is important for Walstrom Marine moving forward.
”Our cultures of our organizations align perfectly,” he said. “We don’t often find that in today’s world. It’s a good marriage, it really is.”
Ervin said the expansion of Walstrom Marine also will give the boat-buying public even more options.
Grand Bay “focuses on premium sporting boats and offers a wide range of brands, from Regal and StarCraft to Godfrey, Bayliner, Robalo and Berkshire,” according to a release announcing the sale. Grand Bay Marine “has positioned itself as the country’s largest retailer of the Regal Boat brand,” the release added.
Walstrom Marine brands include Chris-Craft, Crest, Lund, NauticStar, Pursuit, Sea Ray and Tiara.
Even being under one ownership, Ervin said Walstrom Marine plans to utilize all the combined resources of the two companies and would even like to add additional staff.
”We need more people, more space and more product,” he said, adding that the acquisition of Grand Bay Marine “moves our plan forward 5-10 years of where we hoped to be.”
The acquisition of Grand Bay Marine follows a June 2021 investment by Continuum Ventures and Colony Marine in Walstrom Marine.
Continuum Ventures is an investment management company for the Doug and Maria DeVos family. The investor group also included the Jim Mestdagh family and the Pete Beauregard family, with the Ward Walstrom family retaining an ownership position in the business. This same investor group now owns Grand Bay Marine and the move follows the recent purchase of Algonac Harbour Club on the St. Clair River in July 2022.
Liz Carney said the acquisition by Continuum Ventures allows Grand Bay Marine to “team up with people that are all about faith, family and Michigan.”
“I’m super excited about that,” she said.
”With the addition of the Regal brand to the broader Walstrom Marine business, we continue to build our offering and drive our long-term strategy to be the premier marine operator across the Great Lakes,” Ervin said in the release.
