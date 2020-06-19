TRAVERSE CITY — Harbor Springs-based Walstrom Marine has purchased Traverse Bay Marine after about six months of negotiations, the company announced Friday.
A small temporary sign already identifies the Traverse City business at 228 U.S. 31 South as a Walstrom location. Permanent signage will go up soon, said Walstrom Marketing Director Kate Conlon.
Traverse Bay Marine's 10 employees will remain on board, she said.
Prior to the acquisition, Walstrom had 55 employees at locations in Harbor Springs, Bay Harbor, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Traverse City.
Walstrom in 2017 opened a showroom at 3536 N. U.S. 31, in Garfield Township. That operation will be consolidated into the Traverse Bay Marine space.
"It's feeling kind of strange to announce the transition in the middle of the season, but everything just got pushed back," Conlon said. "It was definitely something our president, Tom Ervin, worked on very diligently."
"We've sort of had one foot in the Traverse City area with the sales office that we had on 31, but now we're jumping in with both feet with a whole service department. It's all a natural progression," said Conlon.
Traverse Bay Marine owner Jim Rautio could not be reached for comment by press time.
