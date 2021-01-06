TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township walk-in clinic and a medical practice have joined Munson Healthcare.
According to a release from Munson, the practices — located in the same building at 3074 N. U.S. 31 South — now will be known as Munson Walk In Clinic and Munson Partners in Health.
The location and phone numbers of the providers remain unchanged. The change was effective Jan. 1.
Munson Walk In Clinic provides urgent care and occupational health services. The clinic has an on-site laboratory.
Providers are Dr. Thomas Nussdorfer, Dr. Peter Springsteen, Dr. Jan J. Vlach and certified physician assistants Kirsten Crosby, Catherine Nehil and Christine Walkowiak.
According to the release, the Munson Walk In Clinic is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The clinic can be reached at (231) 929-1234.
The Munson Walk In Clinic “participates with most major insurance plans,” according to the release.
Munson Partners in Health “provides primary care services for adults and children, specializing in preventive and wellness medicine,” according to the release.
Providers are certified physician assistants Christy Alexander, Krystal Auernhamer and Crosby. The facility participates with most major insurance plans.
Munson Partners in Health is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Munson Partners in Health is accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 935-0535.
For more information on the partnership, call Munson Healthcare at (231) 935-5886.
