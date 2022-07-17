TRAVERSE CITY — Survey data is a little like completing a purchase of a new car or computer.
As soon as it’s released, the information starts changing. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t value in it.
The Northwest Lower Michigan 2022 Wage Survey was released earlier this week. The 78-page report led by Networks Northwest provides “ hourly and salary wage information for 29 job families containing a total of 677 job titles” across the 10-county region, according to a release.
The information contained within the report contains a wealth of information on not only wage data, but also information about participating businesses’ primary industry, size and even what types of benefits are offered.
While the release of the survey data which began in the spring of 2021 and concluded in April 2022 means it has changed, there is still volumes of important data within it.
“All data are lagging,” Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley admitted. “It’s at a single point in time and it’s all in the past.
“But I’d rather have some data than no data.”
“I’d rather have the 2022 model than the 2013 model,” Traverse Connect president and CEO Warren Call added. “This is real time data. This is pretty darn current. It’s also post-pandemic when things have shifted.”
It’s the first regional wage study for northwestern Lower Peninsula since 2013.
Regardless of the timing of the survey and the data, McCauley said the region has seen both hourly and salary increases across nearly every industry. This is especially true since the first survey in 2013 and even more true in the battle to fill open positions.
“It’s very real,” said McCauley, who is leaving Networks Northwest to become the Senior Vice President of Regional Prosperity at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Aug. 22. “Wage inflation is upon us. The competition for talent is ever increasing. It was there previous to high inflation. High inflation has done nothing but to expand it.”
It’s also one of the reasons the report was released as close to the survey completion as possible. For the complete report, visit https://tinyurl.com/NWLMWage.
“We wanted to get it out right away,” McCauley said. “With today’s inflation data — 9.1 percent year over year — we know that wage inflation is occurring now across our community, across the state and across the country to mitigate and adapt to those inflationary pressures.”
“It gives companies information they need to compare and be competitive,” Call added. “I think this is going to open some eyes, I really do.”
McCauley pointed out the data within the document isn’t intended to be the final determining factor in how much companies pay potential employees. The purpose is to give a regional outlook to wages.
“The intent is for the business community to use this in such a way that are better understanding of the pay of these positions relative to other similar positions in the region,” he said. “This is designed to help influence decisions, it isn’t designed to make decisions.”
Call said employee wages is one of the most frequent questions his office receives from businesses.
“These are intended to be a tool for employers,” McCauley said. “It’s a tool for employers to understand the business lines and within those different positions if they are on the high end, the low end of the median bell curve. And (it’s a tool) for them to have locally-based information to inform them on wage information moving forward.”
“Now we’ve got something that is comprehensive and data driven that can give employers across the region some real numbers to work with,” Call said.
In addition to providing a much-needed update to the 2013 report, the current wage study is a wider reach, both geographically and numerically.
The 2022 Wage Study looks at 677 total jobs across 29 different industries or ‘job families’ among the 417 respondents. The 2013 Wage Study looked at 406 jobs across 22 different categories for 240 returned surveys.
The top industries or job families by the number of respondents in 2022 included office administration (52.04%), Executive Management (48.68%), Finance (39.57%), Sales/Service (36.69%), Human Resources (35.73%), Facilities Maintenance (32.13%), Marketing/Communications (30.7%), Information Technology (25.18%), Not-For-Profit (20.38%), Hospitality/Food Service (18.71%) Manufacturing (17.51%), Engineering/Scientific/Technical (16.79%), Distribution/Transportation/Warehousing (13.43%) and Materials Management (12.23%).
Each of those industries had several job titles within them, looking at both hourly and salary wage ranges.
As with both studies, Grand Traverse County saw the highest return rate. But in 2013 it was 60% from Grand Traverse while nine years later it shrank to 40.85%, offering a wider look at the 10 counties.
Call said the task with the 2022 study was to improve the ease in getting employers to respond and “the proof is in the pudding.”
“We got great participation and that was a big focus when we all got together,” Call said.
The 2022 Wage Survey was “web-based, designed and analyzed using Survey Monkey,” according to the report. Invitations to participate in the survey were sent links through Constant Contact or via partner direct email.
Call said Networks Northwest, which worked in collaboration with CS Research & Consulting, deserves a lot of the credit for the far-reaching survey. McCauley said partners like Traverse Connect, the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance and the Alliance for Economic Success were just as vital for the expanded scope.
While dependent on where the responses were from and admitting its relative to northern Michigan, the region’s small businesses appeared to get larger.
In 2013, 36% of respondents reported having nine or fewer employees, 32% had 10-50, 12% had 51-100 and 20% had more than 100. In 2022, 21.65% had nine or fewer, 40.4% had 10-50, 14.51 had 51-100 and 23.44% had more than 100 workers.
McCauley said it could be a tale of fewer “what I call mom-and-pop shops” in the region. But it could also be these companies enjoyed “great success stories” which led to increased hiring in a little less than a decade.
“Anecdotally we can all agree — whether you’re talking locally, statewide or even globally — there is a consolidation of industry that’s going on,” McCauley said.
An overwhelming 86% of the respondents in the 2022 Wage Survey were union businesses with 11% claiming to be both.
Slightly more than 75% of the respondents said the company offers a group health insurance plan, 67% of which is partially paid by employees compared to 23.8% that are completely employer-funded.
McCauley said the numbers in the 2022 Wage Survey are likely greatly impacted by the current state of the economy, the only way to properly calculate the impact is to keep conducting surveys, especially in two- to three-year cycles instead of eight to 10 — even after he’s moved on to his new role with the MEDC.
“The numbers are likely high,” McCauley admitted. “To what degree we don’t know until we do another survey. There is value in plotting these processes over the course of time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.