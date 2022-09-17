TRAVERSE CITY — Accessible, affordable and amendable.
Those three words were repeatable responses from a 34-slide, hourlong presentation from Denver-based Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA) on the current state and future direction of downtown Traverse City.
The presentation to the Traverse City Downtown Authority titled “Moving Downtown Forward” accounted for about half of the two-hour meeting Friday morning.
Divided into three parts, the remote presentation from PUMA president Brad Segal and senior associate Amanda Kannard talked about findings from in-person discussions and an online survey about what’s next for downtown – and the DDA itself – in the face of an expiring Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 district.
The “challenges” identified throughout the presentation included housing options and affordability and parking options, the first of which is a regional problem and the second of which centers on the downtown specifically.
Parking (122 responses) and affordable (104) trailed just walkable (138) when online survey respondents were asked for “the three words best capture your vision for Downtown in the year 2030?”
“We have a lot riding on these surveys and how we interpret them,” DDA Vice Chair Scott Hardy said. “It’s critical as we move forward.”
What began with the hiring of PUMA in January will continue with a Nov. 2 special meeting of the DDA and the Traverse City Commission at Northwestern Michigan College’s Innovation Center. A community open house also will be scheduled when PUMA officials return to Traverse City to finalize a plan to answer what DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said are two significant questions.
“What’s next for downtown and what’s next for the future of the DDA itself,” Derenzy said, later adding the Moving Downtown Forward project will define the city “for the next five, 10 and 15 years.”
In the market assessment portion of the PUMA presentation, Segal highlighted a couple of important data points.
One is that the median home value in Traverse City is $425,000, a 48% increase since June 2020. Another is that housing downtown carries a premium with an average sale price of $594,000 in 2021-22. Traverse City also has 30.9 active short-term rentals per 1,000 residents, well above similar-size municipalities such as Bend, Ore. (15.0), Bozeman, Mont. (11.8), Rapid City, S.D.(8.3) and Burlington, Vt. (7.7).
“That’s way at the high end of this,” said Segal, who noted short-term rentals are needed for tourism, but also put tremendous pressure on housing prices and availability downtown.
Katy Bertodatto, the founder and managing partner of Golden Swan Management, which operates STRs, said there needs to be a shift from the impact of these rentals to “what are we doing about” a $1 billion industry in the state of Michigan.
Bertodatto said something other states have done — in addition to a cap on rentals of 30 days or less — is to put a 5% assessment on them. Similar to what is done with hotel ands motel rooms, instead of putting this money back into Traverse City Tourism, it could go to workforce housing. These kind of assessments would require an effort at the state level, she said.
“There are things we could be doing, but it will take some pretty major policy changes,” Bertodatto said.
Affordable housing is one of the keys for Traverse City to “continue to attract jobs” to the downtown as well as the region, Segal said. This is critical because the median age in Traverse City was 44.2 years in 2010 and 46.8 in 2020.
This also is well above the 2020 median age in Bend (42.8), Burlington (39.6), Rapid City (38.1) and Bozeman (35.0).
The housing market also can be an impediment to lease rates for retail downtown. Stakeholders listed shopping and dining retail diversity as one of the strengths of downtown. PUMA reported that, of the 146 storefronts downtown, 82% are independent entities while 12% may have multiple stores in the region, what Segal termed as ‘chainlets.’
Higher lease rates could lead to displacement of these local businesses.
“How do we protect the retail mix that we have?” Segal questioned.
Of the physical improvements respondents would like to see addressed in Traverse City, improved stormwater and wastewater management topped the list of most important actions at 22%.
While that’s an issue for the city and not the DDA, Segal said it shows the environmental concerns of respondents, but also “that connection between city, DDA and the region.”
DDA Board Chairman Gabe Schneider said it’s important to make the distinction “between capital improvements, services and also maintenance” in the city.
Hardy added that a collaboration and communication with other taxing jurisdictions is important for efforts to succeed in the region and move downtown forward.
“The good news is there is an alignment in the priorities,” Segal said.
The PUMA “Moving Downtown Forward” presentation also reported an increased access to parking also was important to respondents.
Parking was a big part of a special presentation following “Moving Downtown Forward.” Thomas Brown of Nelson/Nygaard presented the initial draft of the revised Transportation Demand Management study to the DDA Board.
The presentation was a followup to the initial TDM in 2017 and was intended as a “where are we going and where are we headed” update, DDA Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess said.
In the somewhat hurried presentation, the TDM looked at several quick-win opportunities (1-2 years), short-term priorities (2-5 years) and recommendations for further study regarding transportation and parking in the city.
Quick-win opportunities included flex-use loading zones in key locations, expanded employee parking options, varying monthly permits seasonally, creating a digital validation program, continually updating the performance-based management approach and continued emphasis of mobility as a key to effective parking management.
Some of the short-term priorities include a refinement of the residential parking program and the adjustment of meter enforcement later in the day.
In other business at the meeting, the DDA board:
- Approved a new contract and agreement of $206,000 to Northern QMS “for the restoration of pavers and repairs to the snowmelt system at the Old Town Garage.” In a separate motion, the DDA recommended the City Commission “approve pursuing a claim with Northern Michigan Hardscapes to recover expenses related to damages” of the snow melt system.
- Approved the release of a Request for Proposals for a gateway design for the intersection of East Front Street and Grandview Parkway.
- Accepted a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for the riverwalk/pedestrian plaza.
