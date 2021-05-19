TRAVERSE CITY — The 21st Annual Ideas for Life Senior Expo and the Leelanau Senior Expo have joined forces to present the Super Heroes Virtual Expo!
The online expo, which includes more than 50 virtual exhibitor booths, will go live at tcseniorexpo.org on May 19.
“Last year we all became Super Heroes as we took on the evil villain — COVID-19,” Connie Hintsala, Expo Chair and owner of Alliance for Senior Housing, said in a release. “As we continue to thwart this villain, the Ideas for Life Senior Expo will be going virtual.
“We have had tremendous success with live Senior Expos and look forward to a year-long virtual Senior Expo, uniquely offering a site with continuous marketing for our Seniors to visit throughout the year.”
The expo site, tcseniorexpo.org, and exhibitor booths will be available for viewing throughout 2021.
Visitors to the expo on May 19 will be able to enter a door prize drawing.
“This event provides much needed education to the seniors in our community,” Melissa Slepicka Expo Sponsorship Chair and Admissions Director of Medilodge, said in the release. “We couldn’t have put this together without the help of our sponsors. Our POW BANG BOOM sponsor is Comfort Keepers, and our Shazam sponsors include Humana, Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center, Monarch Home Health, and The Care Team. Media sponsors include the Prime Time News & Observer, Midwestern Broadcasting, and the Record Eagle.”
Virtual booths feature videos and information from area companies that serve seniors, covering a wide variety of categories including Home Health, Elder Law, Housing, Maintenance, Insurance, employment, senior services, transportation, and more.
Bay Area Senior Advocates is a collaborative organization of senior service providers serving Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Antrim Counties. More information about BASA is available at at basatc.org.
