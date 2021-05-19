TRAVERSE CITY — More than 50 employers will have hundreds of jobs in several different industries available at a Northwest Michigan Works! virtual hiring event May 25.
Two different sessions are scheduled. Jobs in hospitality, retail and healthcare will be featured in the first session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while construction, manufacturing and outdoor seasonal work will be featured from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Those seeking jobs will learn about current openings and connect directly with employers.
Participants can register in advance of the free event at www.nwm.org/VirtualHiring. Registration gives job seekers access to all the online booths.
Job seekers can also upload their resume in advance of the event.
Some of the employers at the event include:
- Session 1 — The Homestead Resort, Bay Bluffs Medical Care Facility, Beacon Specialized Living Services, Albridge Skilled Home Care, Speedway LLC, Meijer — Acme, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Boyne Mountain Resort, Catering by Kelly’s, Oryana Community Co-Op, Meijer — Manistee, All Weather Seal, Walgreens — Northwest Michigan, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, Crystal Mountain Resort, Munson Healthcare, Walmart — Traverse City, Meijer — Cadillac, McDonalds — Manistee/Benzonia, The Riverside Inn, AMC Theatres — Cherry Blossom 14, Best Buy, True North Corp — McDonald’s, The Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center, First Day HomeCare, Martha’s of Leelanau, PACE North, Grandvue Medical Care Facility, Inn at Bay Harbor
- Session 2 — Dean Transportation, Drost Landscape, Graceland Fruit, Hutchinson Antivibration Systems, Great Lakes Stainless, National Vacuum Equipment, Boride Engineered Abrasives, EduStaff — Petoskey, Cintas, YouthWork Industries, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Charter Communications, NAL Services, Kent Concrete, AAR Mobility, McCardel Culligan, Landscape Logic, The UPS Store — Traverse City, Grand Traverse County Road Commission, Jim Leach Mechanical, Lowe’s Home Improvement — Traverse City and Petoskey, Beards Brewery, East Jordan Plastics, Wojan Window & Door, Williams & Bay Pumping Service
More information about the event is available at www.nwm.org/VirtualHiring. More information on business and community services at Networks Northwest is available at www.networksnorthwest.org.
