TRAVERSE CITY — Back To Michigan, a series of eight virtual job fairs for people interested in relocating back to Michigan, will be hosted by community partners throughout the state Nov. 17 through 24.
Wednesday’s will center on Traverse City, as previously reported. TCNewTech partnered with Traverse Connect’s Creative Coast and 20Fathoms to offer the event.
Companies interested in a virtual booth can contact TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko by email at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org before the Monday deadline.
Job seekers must register for the free events at www.backtomichigan.com. Each event runs 3 to 7 p.m.
The job fairs are sponsored by Consumers Energy, in partnership with MTEC SmartZone, TCNewTech, MiWorks! NE Consortium, MiWorks! Region 7B, The Right Place, Inc. Hello West Michigan, Saginaw Future, Middle Michigan Development Corporation, Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, Lansing 5:01, Ann Arbor Spark and Let’s Detroit.
The first virtual event is set for Nov. 17 and covers the Upper Peninsula. Later events center on West Michigan/Grand Rapids, Detroit/Flint, Lansing, Great Lakes Bay/Central Michigan, Northeast Lower Peninsula and Ann Arbor.
