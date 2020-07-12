TRAVERSE CITY — Twelve employers are scheduled to participate in the Northwest Michigan Works Virtual Job Fair on July 16.
More than 160 jobs in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and customer service will be featured at the event, according to a release.
The free online event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Job seekers will have an opportunity to learn about openings and connect with the 12 employers participating.
Virtual Job Fair registration provides access to any of the employer presentations. To join any of the employer presentations, register on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/NMWjobfair.
The schedule of employer presentations for the Virtual Job Fair on July 16 are:
- 10-10:30 a.m. Speedway, Traverse City
- 10:30-11 a.m. Wojan Window & Door, Charlevoix
- 11-11:30 a.m. MR Products, Copemish
- 11:30 a.m.-noon Country Inn & Suites, Traverse City
- 12-12:30 p.m. Universal Cleaners, Traverse City
- 12:30-1 p.m. BATA, Traverse City
- 1-1:30 p.m. Grand Traverse Pavilions, Traverse City
- 1:30-2 p.m. AAR Mobility, Cadillac
- 2-2:30 p.m. Cherry Republic, Traverse City, Glen Arbor and Charlevoix
- 2:30-3 p.m. Grand Traverse Resort, Acme
- 3-3:30 p.m. PACE North, Traverse City
- 3:30-4 p.m. Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville
More information on the type of job openings available by employer is available at www.nwm.org/VirtualJobFair.
