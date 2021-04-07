From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 30 employers from different industries are scheduled to participate in a Northwest Michigan Works! Virtual Hiring Event on April 21.
The online event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job seekers can learn about openings and connect with employers at the free event. Registration provides access to all of the online booths for employers.
Businesses scheduled to participate include Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, All Weather Seal, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Bay Bluffs Medical Care Facility, Bay Harbor Yacht Club, Beacon Specialized Living Services, Boyne Highlands Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort, Cintas, Crystal Mountain Resort, Drost Landscape, eFullfillment, Federal Screw Works, Graceland Fruit, Grand Traverse Pavilions, Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Grand Traverse Stamping, Grandvue Medical Care Facility, Inn at Bay Harbor, Lear Corporation, Meijer — Acme, Munson Healthcare, NAL Services, National Vacuum Equipment, Oryana Community Co-Op, Speedway, LLC, The Homestead Resort, True North Corp — McDonald’s and Walgreens — Northwest Michigan.
To registration and more more information on the event, visit nwm.org/VirtualHiring.
