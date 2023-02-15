TRAVERSE CITY — Villaire Financial was able to cash in at the first official TCNewTech of 2023.
After bringing back several champions from 2022 in January, Villaire Financial topped three other competitors to win the $500 cash prize at the Feb. 7 Pitch Night competition. More than 217 people attended the event in person at the City Opera House or virtually, according to event organizers.
“We are proud to bring together the best of the tech community, from startups to experienced entrepreneurs,” TCNewTech Event Director Christopher Nesbit said in a release. “This (month’s) event was a huge success, and we are thrilled to see Villaire Financial take the top prize.”
Each of the presenters has five minutes to present their idea for a technology project or initiative. After a five-minute question-and-answer session, the live and virtual audience votes for the winner of the $500 prize, sponsored in February by RJG.
Christopher Villaire, Managing Member & Chief Compliance Officer, delivered the winning pitch.
Villaire Financial is a fiduciary offering a “relationship-focused approach to help Gen Z and millennials manage their money effectively to promote economic freedom and social empowerment,” according to its website.
The company offers “investment, budgeting, and tax planning services without any restrictions” with a stated goal of helping individuals “achieve economic freedom and social empowerment,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
The three other Pitch Night presenters on Feb. 7 included:
- Real Estate Toons — Michael Lynn, Founder of Michael Lynn Animation Studio. Real Estate Toons offer “a yearly subscription service, granting real estate agents exclusive access to top-notch animated videos” for marketing, according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Adcinch — John Bennett, Founder and Director of Bennett Media Group. Adcinch is a digital platform looking to provide entrepreneurs with “top-notch education, expert campaign management and revenue projections,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Spade Agrivoltaic Design & Development — Alexis Pascaris, co-founder of Spade and Founding Director of AgriSolar Consulting. Spade uses agrivoltaics (agriculture and solar) and aims to make the technology “more accessible and scalable worldwide,” according to a release.
In addition to the pitch presentations, attendees had the opportunity to socialize at the cash bar and hear from TCNewTech Founder Russell Schindler about his crowdfunding experiences.
Schindler also founded the Traverse City company SampleServe.
The next TCNewTech event is scheduled for March 7.
To apply for the March event or to a future Pitch Night, send an email to chris@tcnewtech.org.
