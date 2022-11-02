The priority deadline for college admissions at a majority of colleges was Nov. 1.There are still many schools that have a regular decision deadline later this year into early 2023.
It is important to verify the deadline of each school seniors plan to apply to and the college application is just one item that should be on high school senior’s radar.
The applications for financial aid became available on Oct. 1. All seniors should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible for the best consideration of aid offered from the school of their choice. In addition, current college students will need to complete FAFSA for continued financial aid.
Each student as well as one parent will need to obtain a FSA ID and password to complete the FAFSA. It will also be necessary to have your 2021 tax returns, including W2s, details of savings and other countable assets available. Once the FAFSA is completed the data will be sent to the schools you select. The resulting Expected Family Contribution (EFC) will help the colleges determine your financial need.
Once your student has received their acceptance letter they will be notified of any merit based aid that they qualify for. The financial need based aid will be conveyed to you either later this year or early next year. Seniors have until May 1 to determine which college they will attend.
There are many schools and scholarship programs, including the University of Michigan, that use the CSS PROFILE in addition to the FAFSA because they believe that by collecting more detailed information from students and their families, they can make a more complete analysis of a family’s financial capacity to pay for college-related expenses.
The CSS Aid PROFILE collects more detailed information about a family’s financial circumstances and contains about 50% more questions than the FAFSA. There are significant differences between the CSS PROFILE and the FAFSA.
Unlike the more widely-used FAFSA, which is required for any kind of federal aid, as well as for assistance from most states and colleges, the CSS Profile is utilized for institutional based aid. This aid that is provided by the college. If a student is looking for aid from one of these organizations they will need to complete the CSS Profile.
Each school has a different deadline for completion of the CSS Profile – so it is important to check with each school to avoid losing out on private aid offered by the college or university.
Now is a great time for seniors to begin searching and applying for additional scholarships. Make sure your student checks with the counseling office for information on scholarships. Locally, the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation gives away well over $300,000 each year. The 2023 applications will be available sometime in late January or early February. Visit www.gtrcf.org for more information.
Seniors should visit the website for the colleges they have been accepted to in order to learn about scholarships that may be available for them to apply to. There are many colleges in Michigan that have scholarship competitions and the top students can win a full ride scholarship. The deadlines for the scholarship competitions are typically in November. Make sure to contact the financial aid office for details on how to apply.
Junior year is an important year for college prep. Juniors recently finished taking the PSAT and are awaiting their scores, hoping to find out that they are a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist. Now is a great time to start preparing for the April SAT and determine if they should be taking additional SAT and/or ACT tests to improve their admissibility to the school of their choice. There are many resources available to help with standardized test preparation including local tutors, Khan Academy and on-line resources.
It is also a great time to start visiting colleges of interest to determine if the school is a good fit, does if offer the desired program, what are the requirements for admission, is it affordable and what are the chances of acceptance.
Campus visits typically include a presentation that includes admissions, financial aid and department heads. Prospective students will also be offered a campus tour conducted by a current student that can help them learn more about the college. Colleges have also developed very extensive virtual tours that can help you narrow down the schools that are a fit.
Please contact our office with any questions you may have. We will be hosting college planning workshops at the local schools again after the first of the year. In the meantime we have put together other resources to help families virtually. Contact our office for more details!
