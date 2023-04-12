The Class of 2023 has until May 1 to make their decision on which school they plan to attend. Many are just now getting their acceptance decisions as well as financial aid award letters.
Keep in mind that the projected costs for the 2023-2034 school year are just that — projections. The colleges will not have their final costs until sometime this summer.
We encourage students to make the decision of which school to attend using their head, heart and hand.
First, make sure the college will provide the program needed for the career path your student has chosen — think with your head that it logically is a fit. Your student also must love the school they plan to attend — is it the right fit to keep them happily attending and graduating from the school? Many students end up transferring because they aren’t happy with the school they chose — this could end up costing more time and money.
Finally, it is important that your student can afford to attend and graduate from the school of their choice. Think of your hand holding a calculator — have you sat down to determine the true of out pocket cost for the school? In addition, make sure that you are calculating the costs going up each year — due to inflation and higher-level course costs.
It is often helpful to put together a spreadsheet that includes all the costs associated with attending — detailing all the aid that is offered, and then look at the remaining balance that will need to be paid. Michigan College Planning helps in determining if there might be strategies to help improve the aid offered to your student.
There are many scholarships available now and throughout the college years. Utilize the financial aid office at the school your student plans to attend to learn more. Many students have applied to many of the local scholarships through Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation — the winners will be announced at the honors award ceremonies this spring.
If your family has had a chance in financial position since you completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), it is important to communicate that with the financial aid office at the school your student plans to attend. Now is also a good time to determine if appealing for more aid might be appropriate. Many schools will consider offers made by other schools and if money is available will take the other offers into consideration.
The Class of 2023 is the first class eligible for The Michigan Achievement Scholarship which offers up to $2,000 if they attend an eligible training provider in Michigan, per year, up to two years; up to $2,750 if they attend a Michigan community college, per year, up to three years; up to $4,000 if they attend a Michigan private college or university, per year, up to five years; and up to $5,500 if they attend a Michigan public university, per year, up to five years.
To qualify for the scholarship, the student must have an Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) of $25,000 or less according to the FAFSA and enroll full-time at an eligible Michigan institution within 15 months of completing high school.
For schools that have offered merit aid, it is important to determine if retaking the ACT and/or SAT could result in additional scholarship dollars. Many schools will take updated scores up through the time of enrollment.
Make sure your student is monitoring their inbox — schools communicate through email. Many schools are sending out information regarding orientation dates, housing choices and how to register for classes this fall. Attending earlier sessions may offer a better choice of classes, schedules and housing to name just a few.
Michigan College Planning has a webinar available to cover the most common questions when it comes to college planning. Take advantage of the webinar to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. We will include the changes to the financial aid process in our webinars throughout the year. The webinars are informative and include steps you can take right now to ensure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college.
