Merit-based aid is typically based upon a student having the GPA and/or ACT or SAT score necessary for the award. Many schools have the requirements for the various levels of merit aid on their website. Now is a great time to determine if it makes sense to take the ACT or SAT again in order to qualify for additional aid.
Some schools offer scholarships or grants based upon certain criteria. For instance, if a student lives on campus they may get a housing scholarship. If, they play a sport or are in the band, they may also qualify for aid.
Once a student has completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) they will be eligible for a Direct student loan. The loan may be subsidized or unsubsidized. If the loan is subsidized, it doesn’t accrue any interest until six months after the student leaves college. The unsubsidized loan will begin accruing interest immediately. We will not know that the interest rate for the 2023-2024 school year is until this summer.
A college freshman will be able to borrow $5,500 for the year in Direct loans, a sophomore can borrow $6,500 and juniors and seniors can borrow $7,500 each year. If additional loans are needed, a family can apply for Parent Plus loans or private loans up to the cost of college less any aid already offered.
There are billions of dollars in scholarships given away every year. There are many resources available to help you search through available scholarships. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation scholarships are open for application and can be found at www.gtrcf.org. Many colleges have additional scholarships available for application once a student has been accepted — make sure you contact the financial aid office at the school you plan to attend for further information.
If a family qualifies for financial need based aid, the student may be offered additional scholarships and grants. The Pell Grant is the most common grant — offered by the Federal Government. We will learn the maximum amount of the Pell Grant for 2023-2024 later this year.
In addition, if a student has been on Medicaid they may be eligible for the Tuition Incentive Program (TIP). TIP consists of Phase I and Phase II. Phase I offers tuition coverage for a student to earn an associate degree. Phase II provides $1,000 a year for the third and fourth year.
Only students who were identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) as having met the Michigan Medicaid eligibility requirement may apply for TIP. MDHHS only considers students who had a qualifying form of Medicaid for 24 months within a 36-consecutive month period between age 9 and high school completion as having met the Medicaid eligibility requirement. Students, as young as 12, who have been identified as meeting the Medicaid eligibility requirement will be sent notifications encouraging them to complete the TIP application. The TIP application may be completed online in the MiSSG Student Portal at www.michigan.gov/missg or by calling 1-888-447-2687.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates.
The first workshop is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
Please contact our office with any questions you may have. In the meantime, we have put together other resources to help families virtually. Contact our office for more details.
